AIMPLAS Exceeded 300 R&D&I Projects in 2025 with a Return of €87.5 Million for Companies and Increased its Revenue by 10.6 % to €27 Million

AIMPLAS, the Plastics Technology Centre, closed the 2025 financial year with total revenue exceeding €26.7 million, representing a growth of more than 10 %. In the year of its 35th anniversary, the center surpassed 3,500 client companies, as reported yesterday during its Governing Board meeting, and reached 900 member companies, which jointly obtained €770,000 in savings thanks to membership benefits.

Image Credit: AIMPLAS

During the past year, the technology center carried out more than 300 R&D&I projects, generating €87.5 million in return for companies. “The results of 2025 show that every euro invested in AIMPLAS generates a multiplier effect for companies in the form of technology, knowledge and real opportunities to compete in increasingly demanding markets. Our purpose is to bring innovation closer to SMEs and support them in challenges ranging from regulatory compliance to the development of new products. To continue fulfilling this mission, we are already working on the major challenges that will shape our strategy in the coming years: sector digitalization, the incorporation of artificial intelligence, internationalization, the transition towards climate neutrality, and the promotion of dual-use technologies that add value to both the civil and defence industries,” said AIMPLAS President, José Luis Yusá.

R&D&I activity accounted for 70 % of AIMPLAS’ revenue. A total of 653 companies participated in this activity, with 34 % of the projects having an international scope. At a regional level, the strong support of the Valencian Institute for Competitiveness and Innovation (IVACE+i) of the Generalitat Valenciana, through its nominative funding line, allowed the institute to develop independent research, anticipating market needs and enabling high-value knowledge transfer. This support has driven research in advanced recycling, circular economy, sustainable chemistry, packaging, materials for sustainable mobility and energy, and plasticulture for high-tech agriculture, as well as in food safety to anticipate regulatory requirements.

One example of the impact of this commitment to research is Scootech, the intelligent electric scooter developed by AIMPLAS, which integrates advanced plastronics technologies to enhance safety, efficiency and sustainability in urban mobility. This demonstrator, featuring flexible electronics, integrated sensors and state-of-the-art touch solutions, represents a successful R&D case and illustrates how AIMPLAS technologies can be transferred to sectors such as automotive, electronics or healthcare. “Every project, every service and every test we conduct has a clear goal: transforming knowledge into useful solutions for companies. Cases like Scootech demonstrate our ability to turn pioneering technologies into practical innovations that can be applied across multiple sectors, helping to build a more innovative, safer and environmentally responsible industry,” stated AIMPLAS Managing Director, José Antonio Costa.

More than 9,000 Laboratory Services for Over 1,000 Clients

Throughout last year, AIMPLAS continued to strengthen its laboratory capabilities thanks to the incorporation of accelerated biodegradation tests, new recognitions by entities such as DIN CERTCO and BPI for its biodegradation and compostability analyzes, and accreditations such as Volkswagen’s approval, which made its Automotive Laboratory the first in Spain capable of conducting in-vehicle emissions tests. In total, AIMPLAS carried out 9,165 analysis and testing services for 1,027 clients, representing 25 % of the organization’s revenue.

In terms of training activities, which accounted for 3 % of its turnover, more than 3,200 professionals from 1,000 companies completed 4,900 hours of specialized training at AIMPLAS through its 225 scheduled technical courses. This training activity remains a key part of the institute’s commitment to the industrial sector, addressing skills needs, promoting knowledge transfer and contributing to talent development. This consistent effort has consolidated AIMPLAS as a reference in technical training with a practical, up-to-date and flexible approach.

Commitment to Society and the Environment

All of this activity was made possible thanks to a workforce that exceeded 270 people in 2025, whose commitment to AIMPLAS’ mission drove innovation and sustainability through knowledge and talent. Based on the conviction that technological and social impact is only possible through a strong and committed organizational culture, AIMPLAS renewed for the third consecutive year its Great Place to Work® certification, which recognizes its dedication to employee wellbeing.

In 2025, AIMPLAS also made further progress in responsible environmental management. The center registered its carbon footprint for the sixth consecutive year in the official MITECO registry and once again earned the CALCULO–REDUZCO–COMPENSO seal after reducing its emissions by 40 % compared to the average of the previous three years, reaching 33.56 tCO 2 e. Additionally, AIMPLAS offset these emissions through a forestry project in Torrejón de la Calzada and advanced its long-term absorption strategy with the creation of its own corporate forest: a 1.5-hectare area in Villargordo del Cabriel, where employees and their families planted 500 trees capable of absorbing 30 tons of CO 2 in the coming years. This initiative reflects AIMPLAS’ commitment to a more sustainable future, aligning its research activity and growth with environmental protection and real contributions to climate neutrality.

As a result of its social and environmental performance, AIMPLAS renewed in 2025 its registration in the Valencian Registry of Socially Responsible Entities (SIR), under the Regional Ministry of Finance, Economy and Public Administration. This renewal recognizes not only its commitment to social responsibility but also its compliance with demanding criteria in governance, environmental sustainability, social impact and transparency, endorsing an excellent management model consistent with the institute’s values.