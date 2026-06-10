We’re Heading to EU Nano Spec 2026

Attending the 2nd European Meeting on Infrared NanoSpecto-Imaging? Don't miss this.

On June 17th at 16:40, PSC's Miriam Unger takes the stage in the industrial session to present:

High-Speed Laser-Scanning Photothermal Infrared and Stimulated Raman Platform for Real-Time Label-Free Chemical Imaging

If you're working in infrared nanospectroscopy or chemical imaging, this is a talk you won't want to skip - covering our latest advances in simultaneous submicron IR and Raman analysis at real-time speeds, without labels or sample prep.

See you there!