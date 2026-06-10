Posted in | News | Events

We’re Heading to EU Nano Spec 2026

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

Attending the 2nd European Meeting on Infrared NanoSpecto-Imaging? Don't miss this.

On June 17th at 16:40, PSC's Miriam Unger takes the stage in the industrial session to present:

High-Speed Laser-Scanning Photothermal Infrared and Stimulated Raman Platform for Real-Time Label-Free Chemical Imaging

If you're working in infrared nanospectroscopy or chemical imaging, this is a talk you won't want to skip - covering our latest advances in simultaneous submicron IR and Raman analysis at real-time speeds, without labels or sample prep.

See you there!

Source:

Photothermal Spectroscopy Corp

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Photothermal Spectroscopy Corp. (2026, June 10). We’re Heading to EU Nano Spec 2026. AZoM. Retrieved on June 10, 2026 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65518.

  • MLA

    Photothermal Spectroscopy Corp. "We’re Heading to EU Nano Spec 2026". AZoM. 10 June 2026. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65518>.

  • Chicago

    Photothermal Spectroscopy Corp. "We’re Heading to EU Nano Spec 2026". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65518. (accessed June 10, 2026).

  • Harvard

    Photothermal Spectroscopy Corp. 2026. We’re Heading to EU Nano Spec 2026. AZoM, viewed 10 June 2026, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65518.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Trending Stories

More Content from Photothermal Spectroscopy Corp

See all content from Photothermal Spectroscopy Corp

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback