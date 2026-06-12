Submicron IR for Pharmaceutical Research, Development, and Quality

The pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries increasingly require rapid, accurate, and high-resolution analytical tools to characterize complex materials, ensure product quality, and accelerate innovation. Optical Photothermal Infrared Spectroscopy (O-PTIR) is a breakthrough technology that combines the chemical specificity of infrared spectroscopy with submicron spatial resolution, overcoming many limitations of conventional IR microscopy.

Image Credit: Photothermal Spectroscopy Corp

This webinar will demonstrate how O-PTIR enables the investigation and identification of submicron particles beyond the spatial resolution limits of conventional IR microscopy, delivering unprecedented spatial resolution, multimodal analytical capabilities, and actionable chemical insights for small-molecule pharmaceuticals, biologics, advanced formulations and drug delivery systems.

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What You Will Learn

The scientific principles behind O-PTIR technology

High-resolution mapping of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and excipient distributions

Detection and characterization of contaminants, foreign particles, and manufacturing defects

Characterization of biologic formulations and protein aggregates

How O-PTIR can streamline analytical workflows, improve product quality, and support regulatory compliance

Who Should Attend

Pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and formulation scientists

Analytical chemists and materials characterization scientists

Process development and manufacturing scientists

Quality control, quality assurance, regulatory, and compliance professionals

Can’t join live? Register anyway, and we’ll send the recording.

See you there on Thursday, June 25, 2026 (Three time zones available)

Speaker:

Dr. Mustafa Kansiz, Director of Product Management, has more than 25 years of experience in IR and Raman microspectroscopy. He will introduce Optical Photothermal Infrared Spectroscopy (O-PTIR), an innovative technique that provides detailed chemical information while overcoming many limitations of conventional IR methods.

Guest Speaker:

Dr. Kevin Dahl is the Director of Pharmaceutical Products and Applications has more than 20 years of experience in pharmaceutical product development and investigations. Drawing on real-world case studies, he will discuss how O-PTIR technology is being used across development, manufacturing, and quality assurance to address analytical challenges and enhance product understanding.

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