Advanced Semiconductor Failure Analysis with Submicron IR Spectroscopy

Join Dr. Solehah Jasmee, Senior Engineer at the MIMOS Failure Analysis Lab, for an upcoming webinar exploring how submicron IR (O-PTIR) spectroscopy is enabling advanced semiconductor failure analysis through sub-micron chemical characterization of contamination, defects, residues, and challenging microelectronic features.

Unlike traditional FTIR methods that often require contact with an ATR crystal or impose constraints on sample geometry, O-PTIR is a non-contact, reflection-mode technique that enables high-resolution IR chemical analysis directly from the sample surface. With sub-micron spatial resolution and multimodal capabilities, O-PTIR can provide complementary chemical, optical, and Raman information from the same region of interest, helping analysts better understand complex failure mechanisms.

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In this Webinar, You’ll Learn How O-PTIR Can Help with:

Non-contact chemical analysis without the need for ATR contact with FTIR trans/ATR like spectra

Reflection-mode analysis of semiconductor samples and microelectronic devices

Sub-micron identification of particles, residues, films, and localized defects

Multimodal characterization combining IR, Fluorescence imaging, optical imaging, and Raman capabilities

Improved root-cause analysis of contamination and defect-related failures

Who Should Attend:

Semiconductor failure analysis engineers, process engineers, materials characterization scientists, analytical lab teams, quality and reliability engineers, and anyone working on contamination control, yield improvement, or root-cause analysis in microelectronics.

Register now to discover how O-PTIR spectroscopy can reveal chemical information that traditional techniques may miss – without contact, in reflection mode, and at sub-micron resolution.

Can’t join live? Register anyway, and we’ll send the recording.

See you there on Thursday, July 23, 2026 (Three time zones available)

Speaker:

Dr. Solehah Jasmee, Senior Engineer, MIMOS Failure Analysis Lab. She has a PhD in Mechanical Engineering, MSc in Mechanical Engineering and B.Eng. (Hons.) in Mechanical Engineering (Structure and Materials). Dr. Solehah Jasmee has10 years of research experience in materials characterization. She specialized in surface and chemical analysis using XPS, UPS, REELS, ISS, O-PTIR, Raman, TOF-SIMS, and AES.

Guest Speaker:

Dr. Mustafa Kansiz, Director of Product Management, has more than 25 years of experience in IR and Raman microspectroscopy. He will introduce Optical Photothermal Infrared Spectroscopy (O-PTIR), an innovative technique that provides detailed chemical information while overcoming many limitations of conventional IR methods.

Register now