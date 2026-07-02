Scientists Turn Pine Resin-Derived Rosin Into High-Quality Bulk Graphite

A new molecular strategy transforms renewable rosin into graphitizable pitch, offering a promising route toward fossil-free bulk graphite for advanced carbon materials and energy technologies.

Paper: Graphitizable pitch from pine resin enables bulk graphite from terpenes. Image credit: AI-generated image created using ChatGPT/OpenAI

A recent study published in the journal Nature Communications introduces a chemically guided strategy for converting pine resin-derived rosin into graphitizable pitch capable of producing high-quality bulk graphite. The researchers chemically restructured terpene-based molecules to overcome a longstanding limitation of biomass-derived carbon precursors. The work establishes a new molecular design strategy for manufacturing more sustainable graphite from renewable biomass feedstocks.

Challenges in Biomass-Derived Graphite

Graphite is an essential material for modern industry because of its excellent electrical conductivity, thermal stability, chemical resistance, and mechanical strength. Manufacturers use it extensively in lithium-ion batteries, electric arc furnace electrodes, semiconductor production, and other high-temperature applications. As electric vehicles and renewable energy technologies continue to expand, demand for graphite is rising rapidly. However, conventional graphite production still depends on coal tar pitch and petroleum-derived feedstocks.

Researchers have explored biomass as a renewable alternative, but most biomass-derived materials cannot produce bulk graphite using conventional industrial processes. Although previous studies have used metal catalysts or directly converted biomass char into graphite, these approaches generally do not produce an isolable, thermoplastic graphitizable pitch needed for large-scale graphite manufacturing.

In this work, researchers developed a molecular engineering strategy using rosin, a renewable product derived from pine resin. The resulting pitch exhibits the thermoplastic behavior required for industrial graphite production and demonstrates that biomass can serve as a practical feedstock for the manufacture of high-performance carbon materials.

Designing a Graphitizable Pitch from Renewable Terpenes

The researchers developed a two-step chemical process to convert pine resin-derived rosin into graphitizable pitch. First, they thermally treated gum rosin at 420 °C under a nitrogen atmosphere using a palladium-on-carbon catalyst. This step removed oxygen-containing functional groups through decarboxylation and increased aromaticity through dehydrogenation. As a result, the resin acids transformed into tricyclic aromatic hydrocarbons with much lower oxygen content.

Next, the researchers used ferric chloride to oxidatively oligomerize these aromatic molecules into larger interconnected structures. The resulting pitch yield was 35.3 ± 1.7 wt% based on the starting rosin, suggesting promising conversion efficiency, although industrial scale-up remains to be demonstrated.

The team utilized various analytical techniques to monitor the synthesis and evaluate the final material. FTIR , NMR , mass spectrometry, elemental analysis, and thermogravimetric analysis monitored chemical transformations at each processing step. Thermomechanical analysis and polarized optical microscopy examined thermoplastic behavior and mesophase development during heating. Together, these analyses established a clear relationship between molecular structure, thermal behavior, and graphite formation.

Thermoplastic Behavior Enabled High-Quality Bulk Graphite Formation

Chemical analysis showed that the first reaction step removed almost all oxygen from the rosin precursor. The oxygen content decreased from approximately 14.8 wt% in the original rosin to just 1.2 wt% after deoxygenation. Spectroscopic analysis also confirmed the formation of highly aromatic molecular structures. During the second step, oxidative oligomerization linked these molecules into larger aromatic networks with molecular weights approaching 1000 g/mol.

Unlike most biomass-derived carbon precursors, the synthesized pitch exhibited true thermoplastic behavior. It softened between 220 and 340 °C before undergoing molecular rearrangement in the liquid phase. During heating, the material formed an optically anisotropic mesophase, a defining feature of industrial graphitizable pitches. This liquid-crystalline phase aligned the aromatic molecules prior to carbonization, thereby creating the ordered structure required for bulk graphite formation.

Raman spectroscopy supported a high degree of graphitic order, with a low D/G intensity ratio of only 0.09, within the range reported for natural graphite, although X-ray diffraction showed smaller crystallite sizes than natural graphite. Electron Microscopy">TEM also revealed well-aligned graphitic layers with an interlayer spacing of about 0.34 nm. The graphite had a true density of 2.16 g/cm³, comparable to that of natural graphite. Energy-dispersive X-ray fluorescence analysis found Fe below the detection limit, while CHNS and ash analyses found no detectable nitrogen, sulfur, or ash under the reported conditions, confirming that the engineered molecular structure, rather than metal-assisted crystal growth, drove graphitization.

The researchers also demonstrated the versatility of the approach by applying the same synthesis strategy to tall oil rosin, another commercially available pine-derived feedstock. Preliminary electrochemical tests further showed that the resulting graphite had electrochemical activity in a lithium-ion battery proof-of-concept test, highlighting its potential for sustainable energy-storage applications.

A Sustainable Route Toward Renewable Graphite Manufacturing

This study introduces a new molecular design strategy for producing graphitizable pitch from renewable biomass. Researchers transformed naturally occurring terpenes into thermoplastic precursors suitable for conventional graphite manufacturing. The team plans to further optimize the synthesis process, improve graphite yield and crystallinity, and evaluate the material for lithium-ion battery applications.

Future studies aim to investigate additional biomass feedstocks and tailor the molecular structure of the pitch for different industrial processes. Successful industrial deployment could reduce the graphite industry's reliance on fossil-derived pitch while advancing sustainable production of carbon materials.

Overall, the study demonstrates how molecular engineering can unlock new opportunities for renewable carbon materials. By establishing a practical pathway from pine resin-derived rosin to high-quality bulk graphite, the authors provide a strong foundation for more sustainable graphite manufacturing and future biomass-derived carbon technologies.

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