PerkinElmer and Covalent Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Failure Analysis and Materials Characterization for Semiconductor, Electronics, and Battery Industries

PerkinElmer and Covalent today announced a strategic collaboration to provide advanced analytical instrumentation and analysis services that address the growing complexity of failure analysis and materials characterization.

In the high-stakes fields of advanced electronics, semiconductor manufacturing, energy storage, and other precision-materials industries, identifying the root causes of material failures and performance drops is essential. Component degradation, trace chemical contamination, and structural breakdowns require highly sensitive analytical tools capable of detecting the smallest indicators of a larger problem.

Utilizing Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS/MS) and Liquid Chromatography-Tandem Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS/MS), researchers and manufacturers can track down ultra-trace elemental impurities and organic degradation mechanisms. These techniques optimize manufacturing quality control and accelerate root-cause failure analysis.

"This is an important partnership to help us better understand the analysis challenges facing the semiconductor, electronics, and battery industries," said Paul Davies, Vice President, North America, PerkinElmer. "Covalent is a well-respected subject matter expert in this space and will be an invaluable voice of the customer, helping us push the boundaries of what ICP-MS/MS, LC-MS/MS, and other technologies in our portfolio are capable of in failure analysis, raw material characterization, and battery lifetime diagnostics."

"PerkinElmer has been a trusted leader in analytical science for decades, and we are honored that they chose to partner with us for these critical applications," said Craig Hunter, CEO of Covalent. "As materials systems and product designs become more complex, the ability to combine cutting-edge instrumentation with expert application knowledge is more important than ever. Our partnership with PerkinElmer will help customers gain deeper insight into the mechanisms that drive performance and reliability."

PerkinElmer's ICP-MS/MS delivers unmatched sensitivity for ultra-trace chemical analysis of metallic impurities before they deposit on silicon or compound-silicon wafers. The technique can also characterize the corrosion, solder joint deterioration, and migratory short-circuiting that cause modern printed circuit boards and electronic packages to fail.

PerkinElmer's LC-MS/MS technology provides electrolyte degradation profiling for battery performance analysis and helps characterize the chemical degradation of coatings and epoxy mold compounds in electronic components. These same capabilities extend to impurity profiling, medical device characterization, and broader precision-materials work where chemical sensitivity is the binding constraint.