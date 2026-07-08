Ecolab Closes CoolIT Acquisition and Expands AI Cooling Platform as Global High Tech Business Targets $4 Billion by 2030

Ecolab today announced the close of its acquisition of CoolIT Systems, a leader in direct liquid cooling for high-density data centers. The transaction closed earlier than expected, and Ecolab welcomes the world-class CoolIT team to the company.

Ecolab acquired CoolIT for approximately $4.75 billion. CoolIT's year-to-date sales have grown more than 100%, driven by accelerating demand for liquid cooling in AI data centers.

With CoolIT, Ecolab extends its established global leadership in water technologies, research and service to the fastest-growing market in the world: AI infrastructure and computing. At the heart of AI is water. We need water to produce chips, power chips, and cool chips. Ecolab is now uniquely positioned to offer end-to-end solutions across the full AI value chain, from ultra-pure water to produce the most advanced chips, to high-performing water systems for optimized power generation, to direct liquid cooling for the most powerful AI data centers. This enables Ecolab to help customers scale AI faster with global solutions that protect people, natural resources, and communities.

At Supercomputing in November 2026 in Chicago, Ecolab plans to introduce a breakthrough innovation: a new end-to-end 3D TRASAR™ cooling platform combining CoolIT technologies, including cooling distribution units and high-performing cold plates, with integrated 3D TRASAR™ digital optimization and advanced cooling fluids. Supported by global expertise, it will optimize water, power, and compute performance at scale. This will provide operators with real-time visibility into system performance to help reduce cooling power demand and increase power efficiency, while leveraging closed-loop solutions to move data centers toward a near-zero water footprint. This technology is applicable for AI architectures like NVIDIA Vera Rubin, Grace Blackwell, and more to help enhance uptime while accelerating the shift to an AI infrastructure with less impact on the environment and natural resources.

"NVIDIA has collaborated with Ecolab and CoolIT across a broad range of liquid-cooling initiatives, including coolant qualification, coolant health monitoring, cooling infrastructure development, and next-generation AI factory technologies," said Ali Heydari, technical director and distinguished engineer at NVIDIA, and Saket Karajgikar, senior engineering manager and ASME fellow at NVIDIA. "Through collaborations spanning NVIDIA engineering labs, research programs, and large-scale AI infrastructure deployments, Ecolab and CoolIT have consistently demonstrated strong technical expertise, innovation, and responsiveness."

Ecolab and CoolIT will continue to work with leading hyperscale customers and bring together stakeholders across the power and water ecosystem to support the design of next-generation AI data centers that accelerate AI deployment while maximizing performance and minimizing impact.

Ecolab's Global High-Tech business, which generated approximately $150 million in annual sales in 2021, is now approaching $1.5 billion in 2026 annualized sales following the additions of Ovivo and CoolIT. Ecolab is targeting its Global High-Tech business to be $4 billion in annual sales by 2030, with operating income margins of 25%. The business is now Ecolab's largest growth engine, and as it grows by more than 25% annually, it is expected to contribute more than 2 percentage points to annual sales growth with expanding margins.

"With Ecolab's breakthrough solutions across fabs, power and data centers, AI can now scale more rapidly while respecting communities, the environment and natural resources," said Christophe Beck, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Ecolab. "With strong and consistent core businesses and new growth engines in high tech and life sciences that capture major new trends, we have never been better positioned to deliver on our growth commitments."

"We therefore remain confident in our ability to drive sustained organic revenue growth of 5% to 7%, operating income margins well beyond 20%, and consistent EPS growth of 12% to 15% for the years to come," Beck added.

Ecolab Updates 2026 EPS Guidance to Include CoolIT Systems