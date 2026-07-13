UV Curable System with a Fluorescent Dye Meets ISO 10993-5 Testing

Master Bond UV16Med-FD is a one part, low viscosity, epoxy based UV curable system containing a fluorescent dye for identification. This feature enables visual inspection with a UV black light to detect voids or overflow and confirm product placement. Engineered for bonding, sealing, coating, and spin coating across a variety of medical device applications, this system passes ISO 10993-5 standards for non-cytotoxicity.

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UV16Med-FD resists acids, bases, solvents, and sterilants including ethylene oxide and glutaraldehyde. It also withstands repeated autoclaving. The cured material is optically clear, with a refractive index of 1.511 at 75 °F. Tensile strength measures 7,000–8,000 psi, and tensile modulus ranges from 250,000–300,000 psi at room temperature. A low viscosity of 250–500 cps at 75 °F makes the material suitable for application by syringe or spin coating. It adheres to substrates including plastics, glass, ceramics, and metals.

UV16Med-FD is a cationic system that contains no solvents or diluents and is not oxygen inhibited. Exposure to UV light at 320–365 nm, with a minimum intensity of 20–40 mW/cm2, initiates the cure. The cure rate depends on light intensity, distance from the source, and section thickness. Post curing at 125 °C for 30 minutes brings the glass transition temperature to 130–135 °C, which improves autoclave resistance. The service temperature range spans -80 °F to +400 °F (-62 °C to +204 °C). UV16Med-FD is available in 1/2 pint, pint, quart, gallon, and 5 gallon containers, as well as EFD® syringes compatible with many automated dispensers.