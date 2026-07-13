Posted in | News | Coatings and Thin Films | Plastics and Polymers | Adhesives and Sealants

UV Curable System with a Fluorescent Dye Meets ISO 10993-5 Testing

Master Bond UV16Med-FD is a one part, low viscosity, epoxy based UV curable system containing a fluorescent dye for identification. This feature enables visual inspection with a UV black light to detect voids or overflow and confirm product placement. Engineered for bonding, sealing, coating, and spin coating across a variety of medical device applications, this system passes ISO 10993-5 standards for non-cytotoxicity.

Image Credit: Master Bond Inc.

UV16Med-FD resists acids, bases, solvents, and sterilants including ethylene oxide and glutaraldehyde. It also withstands repeated autoclaving. The cured material is optically clear, with a refractive index of 1.511 at 75 °F. Tensile strength measures 7,000–8,000 psi, and tensile modulus ranges from 250,000–300,000 psi at room temperature. A low viscosity of 250–500 cps at 75 °F makes the material suitable for application by syringe or spin coating. It adheres to substrates including plastics, glass, ceramics, and metals.

UV16Med-FD is a cationic system that contains no solvents or diluents and is not oxygen inhibited. Exposure to UV light at 320–365 nm, with a minimum intensity of 20–40 mW/cm2, initiates the cure. The cure rate depends on light intensity, distance from the source, and section thickness. Post curing at 125 °C for 30 minutes brings the glass transition temperature to 130–135 °C, which improves autoclave resistance. The service temperature range spans -80 °F to +400 °F (-62 °C to +204 °C). UV16Med-FD is available in 1/2 pint, pint, quart, gallon, and 5 gallon containers, as well as EFD® syringes compatible with many automated dispensers.

Source:

Master Bond Inc.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Master Bond Inc.. (2026, July 13). UV Curable System with a Fluorescent Dye Meets ISO 10993-5 Testing. AZoM. Retrieved on July 14, 2026 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65613.

  • MLA

    Master Bond Inc.. "UV Curable System with a Fluorescent Dye Meets ISO 10993-5 Testing". AZoM. 14 July 2026. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65613>.

  • Chicago

    Master Bond Inc.. "UV Curable System with a Fluorescent Dye Meets ISO 10993-5 Testing". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65613. (accessed July 14, 2026).

  • Harvard

    Master Bond Inc.. 2026. UV Curable System with a Fluorescent Dye Meets ISO 10993-5 Testing. AZoM, viewed 14 July 2026, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=65613.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Trending Stories

More Content from Master Bond Inc.

See all content from Master Bond Inc.

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback