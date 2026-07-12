Kekulé Pairing Offers a New Explanation for Superconductivity in Twisted Graphene

A microscopic model reveals how finite-momentum electron pairing could unite Kekulé order, nematicity, and distinctive tunneling spectra in twisted graphene superconductors.

Paper: Kekulé superconductivity in twisted magic angle bilayer graphene. Image credit: AI-generated image created using ChatGPT/OpenAI

A recent study accepted for publication in the journal Nature Communications proposed a microscopic theory explaining the origin of unconventional superconductivity in magic-angle twisted bilayer graphene ( MATBG ). Motivated by recent atomic-scale imaging data, physicists from the University of Chicago developed a model suggesting that electrons form an intra-valley, finite-momentum pair-density wave ( PDW ).

This model explains how an intra-valley superconducting state could generate the atomic-scale Kekulé patterns observed experimentally and helps reconcile microscopic theory with scanning tunneling microscopy ( STM ) experiments. The findings provide a clearer picture of the possible Cooper-pair structure in twisted graphene and identify experimentally testable signatures of its superconducting state.

Electronic Correlations and the Moiré Superlattice Effect

In recent years, MATBG has gained significant attention and become a model system for studying strongly correlated quantum materials. When two graphene layers are stacked with a small rotational offset, they form a moiré superlattice that reshapes the material's electronic structure. At the magic angle, the electronic bands become nearly flat. This slows electron motion and strengthens electron interactions. These interactions give rise to correlated insulating states and unconventional superconductivity.

Despite extensive studies of these electronic phases, the origin of superconductivity remains unclear, particularly regarding the role of Kekulé ordering, an electronic modulation associated with a pattern that triples the graphene unit cell.

Previous studies have linked this ordering to nearby correlated insulating phases, but its connection to superconductivity has not been firmly established. The superconducting Kekulé pattern may arise from a particle-particle pairing component distinct from the particle-hole order found in the insulating phases.

Advanced Modeling of Superconductivity Mechanisms

To investigate superconductivity in twisted bilayer graphene, researchers developed a microscopic model based on the Bistritzer-MacDonald continuum framework. They utilized relaxation-renormalized interlayer tunneling parameters of 80 meV for identical sublattices and 110 meV for different sublattices. By varying the twist angle around the magic angle, the study examined flat-band bandwidths spanning 1-10 meV.

The computational simulations were conducted using a reproducible Python and Jupyter workflow to compute Bloch wavefunctions and electronic states over a dense momentum grid. The principal calculations retained 20 energy bands and incorporated an assumed nonlocal, short-range, attractive interaction, motivated in part by electronic screening. Additional calculations using different numbers of bands showed that the main qualitative results remained stable. The calculations retained the wavefunction-dependent quantum textures that control how electrons pair within a single moiré valley.

The researchers did not attempt to identify the microscopic source of the attractive interaction. Instead, they examined the form of the superconducting order that emerges when a generic short-range attraction is present. The pairing attraction could potentially arise from electronic or bosonic fluctuations, but the paper does not establish the underlying pairing glue.

Stability Through Pair-Density Wave Formation

For the model parameters considered, the outcomes indicated that a finite-momentum PDW is the most stable superconducting state. The thermodynamic potential reached its minimum when Q, representing half of the pair's center-of-mass momentum, was located at the high-symmetry M point of the mini-Brillouin zone. This state intrinsically carried a Kekulé modulation and could induce a secondary charge-density modulation with a √3 × √3 atomic-scale Kekulé pattern, consistent with STM observations.

The model also favored a unitary spin-triplet pairing state over conventional spin-singlet pairing at the M point because interband pairing form factors in the triplet channel were enhanced relative to those in the singlet channel. Selecting one of the three equivalent M points spontaneously broke the crystal's threefold rotational symmetry. This characteristic effectively induced an electronic nematic state without external strain.

The self-consistent calculations further demonstrated that the quasiparticle density of states changes with the strength of the attractive interaction. Strong coupling produced a fully gapped U-shaped spectrum. In contrast, weaker coupling generated a V-shaped spectrum with a Bogoliubov Fermi surface and a finite density of states at zero energy.

The model also approached a Bose-Einstein-condensation-like regime at modest interaction strengths, a result consistent with the extremely short superconducting coherence lengths reported experimentally. However, the study does not establish that the material undergoes true Bose-Einstein condensation.

The favored spin-triplet state is consistent with experimental indications of non-singlet pairing, including reported violations of the conventional Pauli limit, although the calculations were performed at zero magnetic field.

Experimentally Testable Signatures

These findings identify several experimentally testable signatures of candidate superconducting states in twisted graphene. The theory predicts that relatively strain-free samples should exhibit a finite-wavevector charge modulation near the M point that could be detected using STM. This signature could help distinguish the proposed PDW from competing superconducting and intervalley-coherent states.

Because the proposed spin-triplet pairing is compatible with superconductivity beyond the conventional Pauli limit, it may help explain existing high-field observations. However, the study did not directly assess the stability of the superconducting state in strong magnetic fields or investigate the performance of superconducting devices. The predicted electronic nematic state could also produce measurable direction-dependent transport signatures.

The superconducting features remained qualitatively robust when the researchers varied the twist angle, flat-band bandwidth, interaction range, and number of included energy bands. Changing the assumed attractive interaction strength shifted the calculated density of states from V-shaped to U-shaped, providing new ways to compare theory with tunneling measurements in two-dimensional ( 2D ) materials. These predictions are experimental targets rather than demonstrated strategies for superconducting electronics, spintronics, or quantum computing.

A New Direction for 2D Superconductivity

In summary, this theoretical work proposes a microscopic explanation for unconventional superconductivity in MATBG. The model connects Kekulé ordering, intra-valley pair-density waves, and spin-triplet pairing within a cohesive theoretical description. It suggests that the V-shaped tunneling spectrum and finite zero-bias conductance may arise intrinsically from a complex Bogoliubov Fermi surface rather than solely from disorder-induced or lifetime-related broadening. This provides a candidate explanation for recent experimental observations in materials science and beyond.

The theory may also be relevant to other members of the twisted graphene family, particularly twisted trilayer graphene, where similar Kekulé and tunneling signatures have been observed. However, a direct comparison with intervalley pairing models that incorporate equivalent Kekulé modulation remains necessary.

Overall, by linking moiré-scale electronic structure with superconducting behavior, the model provides a valuable foundation for interpreting experiments and testing candidate superconducting states in future quantum-materials research.

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