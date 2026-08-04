HORIBA Launches New Partica Particle Size and Shape Analyzer

PISCATAWAY, NJ, August 4, 2026 - HORIBA is proud to announce the launch of Partica™, a laser diffraction and dynamic image analysis particle size and shape analyzer designed to support research and development and quality control for advanced materials.

Partica combines particle size distribution measurement and particle shape analysis in a single instrument, delivering results in approximately one minute. According to HORIBA, the system can reduce measurement time by as much as 50% compared with the company's conventional models, depending on application and operating conditions.

The analyzer is designed for industries where particle size and shape directly affect product performance, including semiconductors, battery materials, pharmaceuticals, catalysts and other advanced materials. Accurate particle measurement is critical for product development, manufacturing efficiency and quality assurance in these sectors.

Building on HORIBA's existing particle analysis technology, Partica offers high-precision measurements across a wide particle size range. The company said the instrument ranks among the industry's top-performing analyzers based on its internal research conducted as of Aug. 1, 2024.

HORIBA also redesigned the software platform to improve usability, scalability and workflow efficiency. New capabilities include remote operation, automation functions and support for data integrity requirements, helping customers streamline laboratory and manufacturing processes.

"The demand for advanced particle measurement solutions continues to grow across industries," said Tetsuya Mori, global product line manager at HORIBA Ltd. "With nearly 40 years of experience in the particle size analyzer market, HORIBA developed Partica to address evolving customer needs. The system supports applications such as analyzing pharmaceutical particle characteristics that affect absorption efficiency and accelerating evaluation of powder fluidity, which influences production performance."

Mori added that Partica aligns with HORIBA's Mid-Long Term Management Plan, MLMAP2028, supporting the company's strategic focus areas of Energy & Environment, Bio & Healthcare, and Materials & Semiconductor.

Key Markets and Applications

Energy & Environment

Catalysts: Research and development of new materials and quality control in production processes.

Research and development of new materials and quality control in production processes. Battery materials: Material development and manufacturing quality control.

Bio & Healthcare

Bio/Life Sciences: Research involving antibody therapies, cells and related technologies.

Research involving antibody therapies, cells and related technologies. Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics: Development and quality control of synthetic medicines, powders and coatings.

Development and quality control of synthetic medicines, powders and coatings. Food and Beverages: Research, product development and quality control for flavor, texture and shelf-life management.

Materials & Semiconductor

Semiconductor Materials: Production management of adhesives and chemical mechanical polishing (CMP) slurries for semiconductor wafers.

Production management of adhesives and chemical mechanical polishing (CMP) slurries for semiconductor wafers. Chemical Industry: Research, development and quality control of powders, coatings, granulated products and synthetic compounds.

Research, development and quality control of powders, coatings, granulated products and synthetic compounds. Precision Machinery: Material development for multilayer ceramic capacitors, printing inks and related products.

The global particle measurement market reached approximately $1.14 billion and is projected to grow at an average annual rate of about 5.7% between 2022 and 2027, according to HORIBA's internal research.

For more information on Partica, go to the Partica website:

About HORIBA

With more than 70 years of experience, HORIBA develops measurement and analysis technologies for customers around the world. Through group companies and local operations in 29 countries and regions as of Dec. 31, 2025, the company serves a broad range of industries addressing global challenges.

Guided by its corporate vision, "Joy and Fun for All," HORIBA provides solutions across three business fields: Energy & Environment, Bio & Healthcare, and Materials & Semiconductor.

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