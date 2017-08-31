High Temperature Resistant, NASA Low Outgassing Approved Epoxy for Die Attach Applications

Formulated for die attach applications, Master Bond EP17HTDA-1 is a one component epoxy that can also be used for bonding and sealing.

EP17HTDA-1 has the ideal viscosity and flow for die attach applications. It has a high glass transition temperature (Tg) and also offers excellent electrical insulation properties, even at elevated temperatures and low exotherm upon curing. Rohit Ramnath - Senior Product Engineer

This system features an excellent die shear strength of 24-27 kg-f and can be used in a typical die size ranging from 4-400 mm2.

EP17HTDA-1 has exceptional temperature resistance with a service temperature range of -80°F to +600°F [-62°C to +316°C] and a Tg of 195-205°C. This compound boasts thermal conductivity of 9-10 BTU•in/ft2•hr•°F [1.30-1.44 W/(m·K)]. It withstands a variety of chemicals including acids, bases, salts, fuels, oils and many solvents.

As a one part system, EP17HTDA-1 does not require any mixing for use and is curable in the temperature range of 300-350°F in short durations. It bonds well to a wide variety of substrates, such as metals, ceramics, plastics and composites. Upon curing, it delivers a tensile lap shear strength of 2,400-2,600 psi and a tensile strength of 9,000-10,000 psi. It also has minimal shrinkage upon curing.

While EP17HTDA-1 is well suited for electronic and related applications, it can also be used in vacuum situations as it passes NASA low outgassing testing. This epoxy is available for use in 10 cc and 30 cc syringes and has a shelf life of 3-6 months when stored at 40-50°F.

Read more about Master Bond's die attach adhesives here or contact Tech Support.