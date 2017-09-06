Buehler Announces Magnetic Backed Polishing Cloths

Image Credits: Buehler

Buehler, a global industrial manufacturer of value-added consumables and specialty material testing equipment announces the introduction of Magnetic Backed Polishing Cloths to simplify the polishing process. Buehler’s series of magnetic cloths combine the original Buehler polishing cloth material with a stiff magnetic liner to provide a convenient and easy to handle solution for the polishing process.

Material scientists and quality control laboratories testing metals, alloys, carbides, and other materials can now order their favorite Buehler polishing cloths with magnetic backing. A magnetic receptive backing is available on the premium Buehler polishing cloths offered in 8”(203mm), 10”(254mm) and 12”(305mm) sizes:

TriDent™ VerduTex™ MicroCloth™ VelTex™ PoliCloth ™ MicroFloc™ MasterTex™ ChemoMet™ UltraPad™ Nylon™ TexMet C™

For additional information on Buehler’s Magnetic Cloths visit the Buehler website. Buehler also offers a Polishing Application Guide with recommended methods for polishing with fine, intermediate and coarse polishing cloth selections and material methods.

Buehler maintains an extensive network of laboratory, sales, distributors and service teams that are available to meet with customers worldwide. For additional information on the Buehler product offering please visit www.buehler.com or contact Buehler at [email protected]