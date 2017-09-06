Buehler Announces Magnetic Backed Polishing Cloths

Image Credits: Buehler

Buehler, a global industrial manufacturer of value-added consumables and specialty material testing equipment announces the introduction of Magnetic Backed Polishing Cloths to simplify the polishing process.  Buehler’s series of magnetic cloths combine the original Buehler polishing cloth material with a stiff magnetic liner to provide a convenient and easy to handle solution for the polishing process.

Material scientists and quality control laboratories testing metals, alloys, carbides, and other materials can now order their favorite Buehler polishing cloths with magnetic backing.     A magnetic receptive backing is available on the premium Buehler polishing cloths offered in 8”(203mm), 10”(254mm) and 12”(305mm) sizes:

TriDent™         VerduTex™          MicroCloth™     VelTex™      PoliCloth ™                  MicroFloc™            MasterTex™      ChemoMet™      UltraPad™  Nylon™      TexMet  C™

For additional information on Buehler’s Magnetic Cloths visit the Buehler website.   Buehler also offers a Polishing Application Guide with recommended methods for polishing with fine, intermediate and coarse polishing cloth selections and material methods.

Buehler maintains an extensive network of laboratory, sales, distributors and service teams that are available to meet with customers worldwide.  For additional information on the Buehler product offering please visit www.buehler.com or contact Buehler at [email protected]

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Testing Medical Device Connections In-Line with ISO 80369

Elayne Gordonov, Market Manager - Global Bio Market at Instron, talks to AZoM about physical testing requirements of syringes, Luer connections, and needle-based injection systems in-line with ISO 80369 standards for testing medical device connections used in different clinical applications.

Testing Medical Device Connections In-Line with ISO 80369

The Evolution of Plasma Treatment

As devices become smaller, the requirement for reliable connections becomes more important. Plasma treatment is used to improve and enhance reliability.

The Evolution of Plasma Treatment

Hardness Testing and Direct Certification

New products entering the market today are based on new processes and materials. These materials have increasingly important roles—increasing competitiveness and supporting innovation.

Hardness Testing and Direct Certification
Nadcap AMS2750E

Nadcap AMS2750E

The Nadcap program, developed by the Performance Review Institute, is designed to give an accreditation and quality assurance framework for a defined range of ‘special processes and products’ that are used within the Defense and Aerospace sectors.

From Carbolite Gero Ltd.

More Content from Buehler

See all content from Buehler