Paul Anzalone and Dr. Dean Miller Join the TESCAN USA Team

TESCAN USA is pleased to announce the recent hire of Mr. Paul Anzalone and Dr. Dean Miller, who have joined the TESCAN USA team. These two individuals will aide TESCAN USA in advancement of research, product management, and sales engagement missions. Mr. Anzalone joins as Technical Sales Support Manager and Dr. Miller joins the team as Applications Scientist.

Paul Anzalone has a solid background of over thirty years in Electrical Engineering and Material Science. He holds several patents and has co-authored 2 books on MEMS and Scanning Microscopy for Nanotechnology. Paul was formally the Director of the Research and Development in the characterization facility at the country’s largest carbon nanotube manufacturing facility. Paul comes to Tescan with an excitement to share his knowledge and information to TESCAN and its customers.

Dean Miller received his B.S. in Metallurgical Engineering and his Ph.D. in Materials Science and Engineering, both from the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana. He spent nearly 30 years as a scientist at Argonne National Laboratory, initially working with many groups an advanced electron beam characterization of materials and for the past 15 years also serving as the Director for the Electron Microscopy Center at Argonne. Dean has significant research experience in complex electronic oxides including high-temperature superconductors, magnetic oxides, and advanced battery materials, with a particular emphasis on characterization of those materials by electron beam methods.

Hiring Dr. Dean Miller from Argonne National Laboratory and Mr. Paul Anzalone from Nanocomp Technologies elevates the level of scientific support Tescan USA can provide to its clients. Together they have nearly 60 years of experience in research and technology, which I’m happy to offer to our Tescan users and enable them to advance their everyday work. Dr. Michal Rabara, President of TESCAN USA

TESCAN is a leading manufacturer and supplier of Scanning Electron Microscopes and Focused Ion Beam workstations. The quality, performance and reliability of all TESCAN products are the foundation of our business. TESCAN offers unique and state of the art electron microscopy and focused ion beam solutions to the international community and distributes throughout the globe, with key Customer Resource Centers located in China, North America, Korea, South America, Europe and all of Asia.