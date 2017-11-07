DEMS technique characterises fuel cell chemistry

Hiden Analytical announce a new agreement with The University of California, Berkley Laboratory, to produce their novel dual-layer differential electrochemical flow cell for operation with the Hiden HPR-40 DSA membrane inlet mass spectrometer.

Dual-Layer Electrochemical Cell

The combined differential electrochemical mass spectrometry technique (DEMS) is developed for real-time characterisation of electro-catalytic performance with special relevance to fuel cell chemistry, giving fast identification of gaseous and volatile product and intermediates generated during the electrochemical faradaic reactions directly at the electrode/electrolyte interface.

The introduction of the Hiden DEMS benchtop system now provides the researcher with a versatile tool for detailed characterisation of electrochemical process performance through multiple electrode/electrolyte combinations, providing real-time multi-species analysis together with excellent sensitivity, monitoring evolved and adsorbed species through the range from hydrogen through to 300 amu.

For full details on this or any other Hiden Products contact Hiden Analytical at [email protected] or visit the main website here

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Cooling Generators with Hydrogen

In this interview, Thomas Skoczylas, Territory Sales Manager from Proton OnSite talks to AZoM about cooling generators with hydrogen.

Cooling Generators with Hydrogen

Optical Metrology and its Current Trends

Optical Metrology has found increased demands for difficult environments and increased data storing capabilities. AZoM spoke Dr. Peter de Groot, of ZYGO, about his thoughts and expertise surrounding the subject and how he feels ZYGO will lead the industry moving forward.

Optical Metrology and its Current Trends

Accurate and Aesthetic Viscosity – Introducing the V-Compact

Fungilab’s main focus since its establishment has been to research, develop and manufacture the most advanced viscometers in order to offer our clients the highest and most accurate performance in the viscosity measurement. In this interview, AZoM speaks to Fungilab CEO, Ernest Buira.

Accurate and Aesthetic Viscosity – Introducing the V-Compact

More Content from Hiden Analytical

See all content from Hiden Analytical