Buehler Launches Quick Ship Program for Wilson Certified Hardness Test Blocks

Buehler, an ITW Company and a global industrial manufacturer of value added consumables and materials testing equipment is introducing a Quick Ship program for the popular Wilson certified Rockwell hardness test blocks. For ultimate accuracy and performance in tester verification, Buehler has calibration sets available for most Rockwell scales.

Quick Ship Program for HRB, HRC, HR15N and HR15T Scales

Buehler is launching a Quick Ship Program for a selection of the most commonly used Rockwell test blocks in North America. According to Matt Callahan, Buehler Product Manager, “Our unmatched experience in producing the most stable and reliable Rockwell hardness test blocks makes us the premier supplier of test blocks in the world. This level of excellence is now combined with the best delivery for the blocks customers want the most.”

The following test blocks are available for next day shipment in North America:

HRB Scale: 40HRBW, 50HRBW, 60HRBW, 70HRBW, 80HRBW, 95HRBW

HRC Scale: 25HRC, 30HRC, 35HRC, 40HRC, 45HRC, 50HRC, 55HRC, 60HRC, 63HRC

HR15N Scale: 72HR15N, 83HR15N, 91HR15N

HR15T Scale: 74HR15T, 87HR15T

Buehler Test Blocks Provide Industry Trusted Performance

Buehler’s Wilson hardness test blocks utilize the highest quality material to insure the most uniform and repeatable test blocks available. A comprehensive variety of scales and hardness test blocks are available to meet the wide ranges and hardness scales associated with Rockwell®, Brinell, Knoop and Vickers testing.

The complete line of Wilson Rockwell, Wilson Brinell and Wilson Vickers / Knoop Test Blocks for hardness testing is available within the hardness section of the Buehler website. To assist customers in the selection, process Buehler has also released a Test Block Application Guide with valuable information about the Wilson line of test blocks and important information about proper usage of test blocks.

All Wilson hardness test blocks are calibrated in the Wilson Hardness Calibration Laboratory in Binghamton, NY. The Wilson lab is accredited to ISO/IEC 17025 by A2LA and the testers used in the calibration process undergo a stringent monitoring process using NIST traceable devices. 100% inspection to ensure that every single test block meets the physical requirements of ASTM (thickness, flatness, parallelism, surface roughness).

Buehler is a leading provider of scientific equipment, supplies, consumables and analysis techniques for use in materials preparation, image analyses and hardness testing. Buehler products cross a wide variety of industries, including Primary Metals, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Electronics, Medical, Energy and more.

