Image Credits: SPECTRO Analytical Instruments

SPECTRO Analytical Instruments today introduced the all new SPECTRO ICP Analyzer Pro software package for the latest models of its SPECTROBLUE and SPECTRO ARCOS ICP-OES analyzers. The new software delivers a greatly improved and more-intuitive experience plus unequaled ease and speed for the rapid retrieval and processing of results with total traceability.

Features of the new SPECTRO ICP Analyzer Pro software include the following:

Natural, streamlined workflows are backed by ultra-fast data processing. Recalculations, even of large amounts of data, are up to 1500 times faster

Modules and plug-ins are customizable to each user’s skills and needs. Displays show only essential information, and mouse movements are minimized. The look and feel are based on the familiar “Material Design” interface that dramatically eases usability for inexperienced operators. The software’s increased speed when processing large amounts of data directly benefits laboratories with high sample throughput

The software management system, compatible with US FDA requirements, determines rights and restrictions for each user, provides complete traceability, and delivers solid security. A simple, yet powerful, traceability function stores all versions of a result, including reference to the method and method version used for the calculation. All changes, plus user identification and timestamps, are logged as clear text for potential audit trail use

The new SPECTRO ICP Analyzer Pro software package will be available for the latest models of SPECTRO’s industry-leading SPECTROBLUE model FMX 36 and SPECTRO ARCOS model FHX 22 ICP-OES analyzers.

The SPECTROBLUE spectrometer capitalizes on more than 30 years of benchmark service and features a powerful new generator that brings a new level of analytical performance to routine laboratory analysis in industrial and environmental applications.

The SPECTRO ARCOS high-resolution ICP-OES analyzer represents the pinnacle of productivity and performance as the first and only spectrometer featuring the fast, convenient selection of axial plasma or radial plasma observation in a single instrument — without any optical compromise.

For more information about the new SPECTRO ICP Analyzer Pro software, or SPECTRO’s SPECTROBLUE or SPECTRO ARCOS analyzers, visit https://www.spectro.com/products/icp-oes-aes-spectrometers or email [email protected]