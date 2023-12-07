SPECTRO Introduces Upgraded Spectro XEPOS: Outstanding ED-XRF Analysis Just Got Even Better

SPECTRO Analytical Instruments today announced the latest generation of SPECTRO XEPOS spectrometers, representing another quantum leap forward in energy-dispersive X-ray fluorescence (ED-XRF) technology by outpacing standard ED-XRF instruments with performance that often matches that of wavelength-dispersive WD-XRF models, at a much lower cost of ownership.

Image Credit: SPECTRO Analytical Instruments

The newest SPECTRO XEPOS features many major advanced upgrades, including:

Improved spectra handling for increased screening method accuracy even for challenging samples emitting complex sample spectra.

Up to 2X shorter measurement times than the previous model at comparable precision levels. Speed can be a decisive advantage for applications with high count rates, and analyses of many samples can be completed in as little as 1 to 2 minutes.

New capabilities for layer analysis that can now analyze the thickness (down to nanometer scale) and composition of up to 8 layers on 1 substrate, for up to 55 elements. Measurements are greatly simplified, eliminating the need for layer calibration samples. Reference-free analytics are delivered based on solid bulk samples alone.

​The latest SPECTRO XEPOS excels at critical tasks from rapid screening analysis to precise product quality control for at-line processing in applications such as petrochemicals, chemicals, environmental and geological samples, ores/concentrates/tailings, clinkers/cements/slags, cosmetics, foods, pharmaceuticals, and more.​​​

​Four different versions of the SPECTRO XEPOS maximize performance for selected element groups in targeted matrices.

​​​​​​Additional features of the SPECTRO XEPOS include an innovative 50 W / 60 kV X-ray tube and unique adaptive excitation technology to furnish the highest possible sensitivity, optimized to target elements of choice. The instrument's SPECTRO XRF Analyzer Pro operating software provides proven ease of use, an array of optional pre-calibrated application packages, and power. SPECTRO XEPOS' unique TurboQuant II software delivers superb analysis of unknown samples — quickly and accurately analyzing practically any unknown liquid, powder, or solid sample.

Other improvements range from a low-energy window detector to improve routine analyses to updated calibration ranges that match the SPECTRO XEPOS capabilities to easy calibration transfer from instrument to instrument.

In addition, to ensure maximum uptime, optimum performance, and the longest possible equipment life for all SPECTRO world-class elemental analyzers, AMECARE Performance Services is ready to provide high-value, customized support with hundreds of experienced service engineers in 50 countries.

​​​​​The latest generation of the SPECTRO XEPOS ED-XRF is available immediately from SPECTRO Analytical Instruments. For more information, visit https://www.spectro.com/xepos or email [email protected].