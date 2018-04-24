Minus K Congratulates to the following winners of Minus K’s 2018 Educational Giveaway

Celebrating its’ twenty-fifth year in business, Minus K Technology has to-date granted over $50,000 of its superior performing patented Negative-Stiffness low-frequency vibration isolators through their U.S. Educational Giveaway. This year Minus K congratulates the following winners for the 2018 giveaway:

Irvine Valley College - Laser and Photonics Technology Department

The vibration isolator will be used with their eLAS HeNe open cavity educational laser.

Spokane Community College - Electronics Department

Vibration isolator will be used with their new Michelson Interferometer within their new Fundamentals of Light and Lasers class.

University of California, Davis - Material Science and Engineering Department

The vibration isolator will be used during their laser patterning process of polymer film within their 3rd floor lab that has vacuum pumps and sonicator baths.

University of California, Davis - Chemical Engineering Department

Vibration isolator to be used with their Nanoscope III-A AFM within their 3rd floor lab, located next to a door and a glove box with vacuum pump running 24/7.

University of Rochester - Optics Department

The vibration isolator will isolate their fiber interferometric cavities from external vibrations.

Washington University in Saint Louis - Physics

Vibration isolator will be used with their AFM, inside an inert-gas box to create van der Waals heterostructures.

“We are proud to celebrate our fifth year of granting our vibration isolators to colleges and universities across the United States.” says Minus K’s Operations Manager, Steve Varma, “It is always exciting (and educational) to see what applications and how the isolators will be used.”

