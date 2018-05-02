norelem Anchors Down Safety with New Load Bearing Rings and Bolts

From light to heavy, from easy to awkward, norelem’s range of lifting points components provides safer load bearing in the workplace.

In any industrial or office environment, safe, comfortable lifting and transportation is a requirement for the health and safety of workers. Machinery Directive 2006/42/EC specifies that components and structures that weigh more than 20 kilograms are to be equipped with suitable lifting points before being moved.

The lifting components from norelem enable safer load bearing and make machines, construction or plant parts, and other heavy objects graspable and movable. They will also prevent them from falling during transportation.

Included in the range are standardised screw-in or weld-on fastening elements. norelem also offers lifting pins with self-locking functions where lifting points would interfere with the object being moved, or if the object only needs to be moved temporarily.

At norelem we take wellbeing very seriously. When we start talking about objects that can weigh the equivalent of an artic lorry, quality lifting components that will ensure health and safety during load lifting exercises are vital. Our range of lifting points will be able to carry anything from 20 kilograms all the way up to 12 tonnes. Marcus Schneck, CEO, norelem

For light to medium-heavy loads, high-strength, rotatable lifting rings in different sizes with a carrying capacity of up to 3 tonnes are suggested.

Swivel ring bolts equipped with ball bearings are available for heavier loads and more demanding transportation jobs. The ring bolts are capable of rotating 360 degrees while loaded, are fully load-bearing from all sides and have a 4-fold security against breakage in all stress directions.

