Instron to Host Biomedical Open House

Instron® has announced plans to host a Biomedical Open House event September 20, 2018, at its Norwood, MA headquarters. The event will present the company’s latest advancements in static, dynamic, and impact testing for the biomedical field, including live demonstrations on how to improve efficiency in the lab, ways to expand capabilities, and how to deliver more accurate and reliable test results. Seating is limited.

This is a unique opportunity for materials testing professionals to get a hands-on look at the latest technology for testing medical devices, pharmaceutical products, biomaterials, and medical packaging. It will also be a great chance to learn about optimizing test methods and test setup, spend time understanding calibration and verification certificates, and also an opportunity to simply meet other users and share experiences. Elayne Gordonov, Biomedical Market Manager, Instron

The one-day Instron Biomedical Open House is planned to offer presentations and hands-on workshops by Instron industry and application experts who have helped companies overcome thousands of testing challenges with innovative materials testing systems and accessories. Demonstrations will showcase the many ways to test a device, packaging, or biomaterial. Presentations will highlight recent developments in Bluehill® Universal materials testing software and explain enhanced verifications and calibration certificates.

The Biomedical Open House will also feature Instron’s sister company North Star Imaging (NSI), a company that manufactures 2D digital industrial X-ray and 3D Computed Tomography (CT) equipment and imaging software, along with providing as needed scanning services. NSI’s presentation will focus on how X-ray and CT scanning technology is used in the biomedical industry to perform internal measurements, 3D CAD comparisons, defect, void, and/or porosity analysis, surface reconstructions for

reverse engineering, finite element analysis and failure analysis.

For more information about the Instron Biomedical Open House, please visit go.instron.com/BioOpenHouse.

