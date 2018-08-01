Mahr Inc. Introduces Optical 3D Surface Metrology Systems

MarSurf CM Series Provides Proven Optical 3D Surface Measurement Technology for Industry and Research Applications

Mahr Inc. , a leading provider of dimensional metrology solutions, introduces the MarSurf CM series of Optical 3D surface metrology systems for industry and research applications. The new MarSurf CM’s innovative confocal technology with high-precision 16-bit HDR technology delivers high-resolution 3D surface topography data, enabling new insights into surface structures and processing. Rugged construction, robust technology and results that conform to international standards ensure optimum results in a wide variety of applications.

The technology allows for the physical acquisition of a true-height signal as opposed to measuring height via pixel contrast, pattern projection, etc. Confocal technology can be used on any material from highly light scattering to highly reflective. Stable construction and a robust optical principle produce reliable results that can be used in laboratory or production environments. The entire process from data acquisition to creating reports with accurate and reproduceable data is streamlined and simple.

MarSurf CM systems provide micron and nanometer resolution surface finish and micro-geometry information including: 2D and 3D surface roughness, bearing area, flatness, depth, volume and much more. MarSurf CM technology is leveraged in a wide variety of automotive, mechanical engineering, medical technology, optics, electrical engineering, renewable energy and aerospace industry applications.

Furthermore, the measurement and data evaluation processes can be fully automated. From fiducial recognition, which automatically detects and corrects possible errors in sample positioning without user input, to automatic generation of Go No-Go reports, MarSurf CM systems deliver automation seamlessly as part of the standard package. Mahr provides surface-finish and micro-geometry results according to the current, relevant, ISO, EN and ASME standards for both 2D and 3D.

There is a growth in demand for optical measurement technology for a diverse range of applications due to its high measurement speed and accuracy. Mahr is excited to provide our customers with proven optical 3D technology that offers maximum performance. Our optical 3D surface metrology systems deliver the same high level of precision and expertise that have made Mahr a leader in the metrology industry. Pat Nugent, Vice President of Product Management at Mahr