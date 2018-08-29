New White Paper Discusses High-Performance Agronomy Analysis Using ICP-OES

SPECTRO Analytical Instruments, a leading manufacturer of advanced instruments for analysis, has published a new white paper, “High-Performance Agronomy Analysis Using ICP-OES.”

The success of many agronomy initiatives — including plant genetics, plant physiology, soil fertilization, and soil science — often relies on the accurate and timely analysis of field samples by state regulatory laboratories, contract and other commercial and university soil laboratories, and production laboratories.

The agronomic analyses of materials such as soils, plant tissues, and fertilizers can present considerable challenges for today’s spectrometers. Many analyzers may simply fall short of satisfactory performance.

The new white paper, “High-Performance Agronomy Analysis Using ICP-OES,” details the recent technological improvements that have enhanced the capabilities of inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry (ICP-OES) analyzers for agronomic analysis.

The white paper outlines the qualifications of new generation ICP-OES analyzers to deliver advanced new features such as superior Optimized Rowland Circle Alignment (ORCA) optics, no-compromise plasma viewing, and full forensic software — along with the ability to achieve the performance levels that are required for the most challenging agronomy analyses. The paper discusses why the choice of analyzers matters; how analyzers are not all created equal; the laboratory analysis of soil samples; the running of plant tissue analyses; and critical requirements for the spectrometric analysis of fertilizers.

The white paper is immediately available for download at https://bit.ly/2Lq9S1O.