Teledyne e2v’s Emerald 12M and 16M image sensors enter mass production

Teledyne e2v, a Teledyne Technologies company and global innovator of imaging solutions, announces that its Emerald 12M and 16M CMOS image sensors, developed for optical inspection and factory automation, have now gone into mass production and are available for high volume purchase.

These two sensors are members of Teledyne e2v’s Emerald family and feature a small 2.8μm low-noise global shutter pixel, which is produced using a 110nm wafer manufacturing process from TowerJazz (TSEM), the global specialty foundry leader, in its Arai, Japan fab. This unique pixel architecture provides cutting edge performance whilst reducing the overall camera cost due to the smaller optical format.

Emerald 12M and 16M sensors provide customers with an unprecedented set of features and are both suitable for high-speed interface systems including USB 3.1 gen.2, 10GigE and Camera Link. Special features include HDR modes with up to 120dB dynamic range and also a unique ROI mode which allows multiple images to be captured, under different exposure conditions, in a single high resolution shot.

Both sensors also feature the same CLGA package, optical centre, readout structure and processing. Each sensor is available in two different speed grades (standard and high speed), which along with their pin-to-pin and register compatibilities, offers camera makers the versatility to address both resolution and speed within a single camera design.

Rafael Romay, Vice President of Professional Imaging at Teledyne e2v, said “We are delighted that Emerald 12M and 16M, the original members of our Emerald sensor family, are entering mass production. Both of these sensors have proved popular with machine vision customers due to their high levels of performance and the features embedded in them. We’ve recently expanded this successful family, with the addition of Emerald 67M, which provides customers with high speed and high resolution. ”

Dr. Avi Strum, TowerJazz Senior Vice President and General Manager of CMOS Image Sensor Business Unit said, “Working together for over a decade, Teledyne e2v and TowerJazz have leveraged our combined expertise to bring to market top notch industrial sensors. The Emerald family is the newest, most advanced one based on our global shutter offering in 110nm with a state of the art small pixel of 2.8um. We look forward to further collaboration with Teledyne e2v to serve the growing machine vision market.”

For sample and evaluation kit requests or more information visit the product webpage.