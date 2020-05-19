CCD Image Sensor Technology Plays Key Role in COVID-19 Diagnostics

Teledyne is supplying high performance charged coupled devices (CCDs) for COVID-19 diagnostic scientific instruments. These highly sensitive image sensors are used for low-light imaging applications such as microscopy and other scientific imaging techniques deployed for research and diagnostic testing of COVID-19.

In the past few weeks, the UK CCD Fabrication team have been producing hundreds of CCD77-358 devices that will be designed into camera systems to support COVID-19 diagnostics.

The Coronavirus outbreak has triggered increased demand and interest for CCD and CMOS sensors. We expect to have manufactured several times the forecasted annual demand for the CCD77-358 devices by the end of this quarter alone. Our ability to expedite and meet urgent requirements is testament to the drive and commitment of the Chelmsford CCD Fabrication Operations team. Miles Adcock, President, Space & Quantum, Teledyne e2v

The CCD77-358 sensor is back-illuminated and has an image resolution of 512 x 512 pixels, a large pixel size of 24µm in size and a high dynamic range.

Teledyne has advanced wafer-processing facilities in the UK and Canada. Testament to the resilience of CCD technology in the most demanding applications, Teledyne is committed to the provision of a long-term vertically integrated, dedicated CCD fab and continues to make technology developments to the design and production of CCDs.