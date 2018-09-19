News Brief: Emerson Ultrasonic Welding Experts at PPMA to Explain How to Increase Product Shelf Life - Branson Ultrasonic technology will be on display, covering ultrasonic welding processes

Emerson will be in attendance at PPMA 2018 in the NEC arena in Birmingham on the 25 – 27th September 2018, demonstrating how the application of Branson ultrasonic welding technology can help customers from within the packaging industry increase the shelf life of their products and extend freshness with attractive, cost effective options.

Find out how ultrasonic welding produces a clean weld area with uniform joint quality, faster and more efficiently than other techniques without the need for consumables.

Emerson has packaging customers all over the world, reliably producing the right product packaging with greater speed and repeatable results that reduce waste and create savings.

For more information about the Branson Ultrasonic welding equipment visit https://www.emerson.com/en-us/automation/precision-welding-cleaning/ultrasonic-plastic-welding

Source: https://www.emerson.com/en-us/automation/branson