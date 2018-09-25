Labthink FREE Round Robin Inter-Laboratory Research Study - ASTM E96 Method for WVTR of Materials

Labthink International have nearly 200 companies participating in various ongoing FREE studies and more added every day; the response has been overwhelming.

Their next study will be ASTM E96 Standard Test Methods for Water Vapor Transmission of Materials, both manual and instrument methods. COF coefficient of friction ASTM D1894 study first round of data and the report is being produced now. Once completed one of their team members will be in contact with participants.

If you would like to participate in this FREE study, please send an email to Susan Havey on [email protected] with a message saying, "I would like to participate in the free ASTM E96 Standard Test Methods for Water Vapor Transmission of Materials, both manual and instrument methods". Please include the designated contact person's information (including name, title, phone #, physical mailing address, email address, etc.) who they should send the control samples to and identify the instrument(s) that you would like to use in the study. They will send you the control samples with instructions on how to perform the test(s) and return the results to them. Please note that all companies' test results will have a unique control number assigned to them and the results will be completely confidential. Once they have all participants' results back, they will share the final report with all those who took part. This is their non-permeability round robin study however, based on customer feedback, additional round-robin studies will be initiated in the future.

What is the study about?

They are looking for companies to participate in FREE round robin testing proficiency studies utilizing ASTM / ISO /TAPPI standards. The reason for this is to see if you and your company test to those standards and, if so, which standards. If you decide to take part, your results will be pooled with the results of other participants.

Below studies are still open for new participants.

Participation in this study will allow you to see how your testing procedure and results compare to other companies who use the same standards and materials. Upon completion of the study, you will receive a blind report with your confidential control number. The report will include not only your test results but the results of all participants for your review.

Would you like to share with Labthink International what standards you test in accordance to? If so, please email them on [email protected].