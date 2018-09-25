Labthink International Will Be Exhibiting at Pack Expo 2018

Labthink International will be exhibiting at Pack Expo 2018 in Chicago, IL.

Pack Expo represents the largest event of the year for the packaging industry. It features 2,500 exhibitors showcasing their packaging innovations to 50,000 attendees in 1.2 million net sq. ft of exhibit space. The show gives its participants a broader perspective on all current and emerging technologies, on what their competitors are doing, and where industry trends are heading. There are also networking opportunity to collaborate with existing vendors and meet new potential suppliers.

Highlights of the show include free seminars on breakthroughs and best practices at Innovation Stage venues on the show floor. New to the show this year, The Forum will feature 45-minute open sessions on the latest industry trends. These sessions will be interactive and include hands-on activities, small group discussions and Q&A meetings.

https://packexpo18.mapyourshow.com/7_0/floorplan/?hallID=S&selectedBooth=booth~2286

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit
Software for Thin Film Analysis - TFCompanion

Software for Thin Film Analysis - TFCompanion

To measure various properties of optical thin film, researchers are required to indirectly measure the optical response which is directly attributed to various factors such as the reflectivity of the film, transmittance or ellipsometry parameters, rather than the properties associated with the filmstack.

From SemiconSoft

More Content from Labthink International, Inc.

See all content from Labthink International, Inc.