Labthink International will be exhibiting at Pack Expo 2018 in Chicago, IL.

Pack Expo represents the largest event of the year for the packaging industry. It features 2,500 exhibitors showcasing their packaging innovations to 50,000 attendees in 1.2 million net sq. ft of exhibit space. The show gives its participants a broader perspective on all current and emerging technologies, on what their competitors are doing, and where industry trends are heading. There are also networking opportunity to collaborate with existing vendors and meet new potential suppliers.

Highlights of the show include free seminars on breakthroughs and best practices at Innovation Stage venues on the show floor. New to the show this year, The Forum will feature 45-minute open sessions on the latest industry trends. These sessions will be interactive and include hands-on activities, small group discussions and Q&A meetings.

https://packexpo18.mapyourshow.com/7_0/floorplan/?hallID=S&selectedBooth=booth~2286