Comet Group to Host Technical Seminar at Lab One

Comet Group’s Lab One is pleased to announce a technical seminar to be held on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018 at 4 p.m.

Dr. Meyya Meyyappan from NASA will talk about “Electronics beyond Moore’s Law,” and Dr. Brian Toleno from Microsoft will discuss “Virtual and Augmented Reality – New Devices and New Challenges.”

If you’re curious about technology trends and new developments in electronics and augmented reality, these talks will prove to be very interesting. In addition to these eminent speakers, attendees will also have the opportunity to network with peers and Comet’s technologists, while enjoying good food, drinks and music.

During the event, YXLON, the leading supplier of industrial X-Ray and CT systems for non-destructive material testing, and MIRTEC, ‘The Global Leader in Inspection Technology’ will talk to you in person about the future of SMT inspections and the ongoing collaboration at Lab One.

In addition, Comet PCT will debut its new partnership with Atmospheric Process Plasma (APP), a Korea-based plasma system manufacturer. APP has recently integrated Comet RF systems into their platforms, which have broad applications in cleaning, coating, etching, pre-deposition and surface enhancement. Comet’s PCT products are efficient tools in producing stable and repeatable plasma in semiconductor industry.

With its motto “Innovate. Implement. Accelerate”, Lab One offers its customers access to test and develop new solutions using RF, X-ray/ CT and ebeam technologies. Contact Lab One for developing your next ideas. All you have to do is ask.

Source: https://www.comet-group.com/home

