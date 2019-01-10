Teknor Apex Launches Heat- and Chemical-resistant TPEs for Food-contact Applications

Teknor Apex Company has launched a new series of styrenic thermoplastic elastomers (TPEs) - Monprene ® RG-15100 Series Compounds – suitable for food-contact, cosmetics, and regulated applications.
Teknox Apex Food Grade TPEs
Key features include:
Surface appearance and haptics like silicone rubber
Lower compression set than standard TPS compounds
Heat- (withstands temperatures in excess of 100 °C) and chemical resistant
Food Contact Compliant TPE Compounds
Monprene
® RG-15100 Series TPEs from Teknor Apex Company meet U.S. and EU regulations for single- and repeated-use applications with dry, acidic, aqueous, and alcoholic food types.
Ingredients used to manufacture Monprene RG-15100 Series TPEs are compliant with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requirements for food contact. In addition, these compounds
, including EU 1935/2004 and PIM 10/2011. comply with European directives for food contact uses
Key Applications of Monprene ® RG-15100 Series TPEs
There Shore A hardnesses range from 30 to 80, and all grades are translucent. The compounds are suitable for injection molding and extrusion applications such as:
Utensil grips
Kitchen appliance seals
Gaskets, and tubing
Food-saver container seals
Dropper bulbs
Cosmetics applications
These TPEs can be used with containers that must be microwave- and dishwasher-safe. They may be two-component molded with polyolefins.
Pre-compliance with regulations accelerates our customers’ speed to market with new products. Besides supplying a broad range of standard grades in the Monprene RG-15100 Series, we are prepared to develop custom formulations that meet the same regulatory requirements.
Christopher G. Smith, Senior Market Manager for the Thermoplastic Elastomer Division of Teknor Apex.
