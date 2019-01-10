Teknor Apex Launches Heat- and Chemical-resistant TPEs for Food-contact Applications

Teknor Apex Company has launched a new series of styrenic thermoplastic elastomers (TPEs) - Monprene® RG-15100 Series Compounds – suitable for food-contact, cosmetics, and regulated applications.

Teknox Apex Food Grade TPEs

Key features include:

Surface appearance and haptics like silicone rubber

Lower compression set than standard TPS compounds

Heat- (withstands temperatures in excess of 100 °C) and chemical resistant

Food Contact Compliant TPE Compounds

Monprene® RG-15100 Series TPEs from Teknor Apex Company meet U.S. and EU regulations for single- and repeated-use applications with dry, acidic, aqueous, and alcoholic food types.

Ingredients used to manufacture Monprene RG-15100 Series TPEs are compliant with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requirements for food contact. In addition, these compounds comply with European directives for food contact uses, including EU 1935/2004 and PIM 10/2011.

Key Applications of Monprene® RG-15100 Series TPEs

There Shore A hardnesses range from 30 to 80, and all grades are translucent. The compounds are suitable for injection molding and extrusion applications such as:

Utensil grips

Kitchen appliance seals

Gaskets, and tubing

Food-saver container seals

Dropper bulbs

Cosmetics applications

These TPEs can be used with containers that must be microwave- and dishwasher-safe. They may be two-component molded with polyolefins.

Pre-compliance with regulations accelerates our customers’ speed to market with new products. Besides supplying a broad range of standard grades in the Monprene RG-15100 Series, we are prepared to develop custom formulations that meet the same regulatory requirements. Christopher G. Smith, Senior Market Manager for the Thermoplastic Elastomer Division of Teknor Apex.

Source: http://www.teknorapex.com/