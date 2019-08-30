New Polyamide 6 (PA6) Compounds Outperform Standard PA6 Due to Lower Moisture Uptake

Creamid® P Series polyamide 6 (PA 6) compounds absorb nearly one-third less water at saturation than standard grades, provide 15-25% improved tensile properties in the conditioned state, and exhibit higher flow and excellent surface characteristics, even in highly glass-filled formulations. Teknor Apex Company will introduce the compounds at K 2019 (Hall 6, Stand C58-01).

The Creamid P series is the newest product family of higher performance specialty polyamide compounds designed by Teknor Apex for structural components in metal replacement applications. The compounds are based on advanced formulation technology that Teknor Apex can be applied to lower the moisture uptake of a broad range of polyamide 6- and 6/66- based compounds. These include grades with various types and loadings of reinforcements or fillers, as well as impact-modified toughened grades and other specialty compounds. Creamid P Series compounds can further employ an advanced heat stabilization system that extends continuous use temperature.

At K 2019 the company will introduce the first two Creamid P compounds with 30% and 50% glass fiber content. Dry as molded, these compounds exhibit about 80% reduction in water uptake after 24 hours as compared to standard polyamide 6, and about 30% lower upon saturation. In the conditioned state these new grades, Creamid® P2H7G6 and Creamid P3H2G10, exhibit higher tensile elastic modulus and strength at break.

“The improved tensile properties of Creamid P compounds enable them to meet the demands of certain structural applications where, traditionally, PA 6 compounds did not perform due to high moisture uptake,” said Markus Krippner, Director of New Business Development ETP. “In some cases they may provide a practical alternative to polyamide 66 compounds as well.”

In spiral flow tests, the new compounds exhibit higher flow than comparable grades of standard polyamide 6 yet similar levels of mold shrinkage, enabling them to be processed with existing equipment and tooling.

Creamid P compounds are available globally. Several standard grades are available, but as a custom compounder, Teknor Apex works closely with each client to develop a material that meets their specific end-use requirements.