Nexa3D’s Fastest 3D Printing System to Lower Prototypes Production Time

Nexa3D has announced its development of the industry’s fastest large-format 3D printing system, the NXE400. This new category maker prints at up to 6X the speed and 2.5X the build volume of all other comparable products on the market today. The NXE400 is part of a new family of printers that leverages Nexa3D’s proprietary LSPc technology. It is capable of continuously printing up to 16 liters of parts volume, at speeds of up to 1Z centimeter per minute, effectively reducing the time to produce functional prototypes and production parts from hours to minutes.

NXE Series - Ideal for Ultra-Fast Printing

“We are thrilled, proud and humbled to be the team that’s breaking the speed, size and cost barriers that constrained our industry’s growth rates for decades. It is a development that’s highly prized by end-users, strategic partners, resellers and investors alike.” said Avi Reichental, Nexa3D Co-founder and Executive Chairman.

At Formnext 2018, Nexa3D previewed two models slated for commercialization in early 2019: the NXE200 and NXE400 printers. Priced from $19,950 for a 7-liter printer to $49,950 for a 16-liter printer respectively and capable of printing at injection molding repeatability and tolerances, the NXE series is the most accurate 3D printer in its category.

Izhar Medalsy, Chief Product Officer, Nexa3D, said:

After several years of painstaking research and ground-breaking developments, our entire team is excited to be here at Formnext 2018 with our fellow industry practitioners and ecosystem partners who are helping us validate the marketplace impact of our new range of products.

Functional Prototyping

The NXE series is equipped with tough materials ideal for ultra-fast printing of functional prototyping, production tooling and full-scale manufacturing of end-use parts, casting patterns and dental restorations. The printers are also equipped with cognitive software and integrated sensors, which together optimize manufacturing part performance, provide detailed diagnostics, and offer continuous monitoring.

“Our printers are powered by proprietary Lubricant Sublayer Photo-curing (LSPc) technology and patented structured light matrix capable of reaching top speeds of 1Z centimeter per minute, drastically reducing 3D printing cycles of precision functional parts from hours to minutes,” said Medalsy. “We firmly believe that our technology is uniquely capable of achieving uniform high-speed and high-resolution printing at convincing injection molding properties, size and scale.”

Commercialized NXE Series

Nexa3D plans to commercialize the NXE series of printers during the first half of 2019 through its multi-channel arrangement with XYZprinting, the world’s number one 3D printing brand, and BEGO, a leading provider of digital and traditional dental materials. This collaboration is designed to successfully access the growing demand for industrial production and digital dentistry printers, both multi-billion-dollar categories.

Under this multi-channel plan, XYZprinting will manufacture and sell Nexa3D printers under the XYZ brand and BEGO will market and sell, under its own label, a special purpose high-speed Nexa3D dental printer, the NXE printer series. Nexa3D will exclusively develop the required technology and products for the partnership, in addition to selling its own printers under the Nexa3D brand.

Growing Automotive Focus

As part of its growing automotive focus, Nexa3D has also partnered with Techniplas. Techniplas announced the partnership in January 2018, and showcased a concept vehicle featuring its expanding generative product design and additive manufacturing capabilities – including NXE printed parts – at Formnext 2018.

Reichental said:

When it comes to breaking the speed, size and cost barriers that have constrained our industry’s growth for decades, our Nexa3D patented technology represents a significant scope to leapfrog both incumbents and newcomers. Early feedback from our partners and resellers suggests that with our price and performance segment, the NXE series could become a category maker.

