Nexa3D Launch xMODEL 2505 Material for Dental Prosthetics Powered by BASF Forward AM

Nexa3D, the maker of ultrafast polymer 3D printers, today announced the immediate commercial availability of xMODEL 2505 dental material powered by BASF Forward AM. This rigid beige color material is ideal for the ultrafast production of additively manufactured thermoformed dental models, dental removable dies, and other dental model applications.

Image Credit: Nexa3D

xMODEL 2505 printed on Nexa3D’s NXD 200 3D printer delivers higher print accuracy that brings the total cost per model down for dental prosthetics manufacturers by reducing their printing, post-processing, and fitting time. This new dental model material requires no finishing detergents, as the printed models can simply be washed with water.

Nexa3D’s collaboration with BASF Forward AM leverages their combined capabilities to deliver faster additively manufactured dental solutions for dental labs leveraging the 20X productivity advantage of its ultrafast NXD 200 dental 3D printer. No other manufacturing process offers as many possibilities for faster dental lab model fulfillment. Combining Nexa3D’s productivity with Forward AM’s tailor-made materials makes it possible for dental labs to optimize their dental model production, taking advantage of a material that delivers robust processing and excellent model accuracy and detail.

“Our extended partnership with Nexa3D enables us to develop a broad range of photopolymers for the most lucrative and fastest-growing segment in digital dentistry,” explained Francois Minec, Managing Director, BASF 3D Printing Solutions. “Together, we plan to deliver an expanded materials library across Nexa3D’s rapidly growing portfolio of photoplastics (SLA) and thermoplastics (QLS) for the benefit of our customers around the globe.”

“For dental labs and prosthetics manufacturers that are competing for higher share, based on service levels, fast just got faster thanks to BASF’s new generation of dental materials،” said Kevin McAlea, COO of Nexa3D. “Both companies are committed to democratizing access to additively manufactured dental, industrial and consumer products at scale. With NXD 200 dental printers’ 20X productivity gains, and up to 85 percent lower total cost of ownership, dental labs can now access higher productivity, better functionality, and exceptional cost effectiveness.”

The xMODEL 2505 is available through Nexa3D’s growing network of resellers.

Source: http://www.nexa3d.com/