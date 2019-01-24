Posted in | Corrosion | Adhesives and Sealants

Cortec® Introduces the Next Generation of Corrosion Inhibiting Fuel Additives!

Cortec® has developed the next generation of VpCI® fuel additives for more potent corrosion protection of fuel systems! Cortec® VpCI®-707 has been specially formulated to protect fuel tanks and systems from corrosion and sludge formation without damaging copper and aluminum. It is a powerful option for keeping new and existing fuel tanks and systems in good condition during day-to-day operation and especially during vulnerable times such as intermittent operation, storage, or shipment. Other benefits of VpCI®-707 are its improved water handling and good injector-cleaning capabilities. VpCI®-707 does not contain trace metals, chlorides, chromates, nitrites, phosphates, or secondary amines.

Because of its combined contact-phase and vapor-phase action, VpCI®-707 effectively provides corrosion protection to metal surfaces not only in direct contact with the treated fuel, but also in the void space above the fuel line. This allows VpCI®-707 to be applied at a very low dose compared to the volume of the tank being protected. VpCI®-707 can be added directly to gasoline or diesel fuel in blending, storage, or vehicle tanks. It can also be fogged as a concentrate into dry fuel tanks before storage and shipment.

Comparing Cortec® Fuel Additive Protection

With the development of VpCI®-707, Cortec® R&D has made an excellent improvement to its fuel additive offerings. VpCI®-707 outperforms VpCI®-705 in many aspects, including fuel stability and contact- and vapor-phase corrosion protection. While VpCI®-705 remains an excellent preservation tool with a long-standing history, VpCI®-707 represents the newest generation of corrosion protection in fuel systems. Compared to VpCI®-706, which provides the strongest vapor-phase protection of all three additives but is corrosive to copper, Cortec’s new VpCI®-707 is a powerful alternative for use when multi-metal protection is needed, or when protection is needed for fuel components that may not be fully enclosed.

Applying a good corrosion inhibiting additive to fuel tanks and systems is an important part of the preservation process especially when vehicles, tanks, or equipment will be going through a period of disuse. Otherwise, harsh environments and stagnation can lead to sludge formation and the deterioration of even new metal components. VpCI®-707 can be used for fuel stabilization and corrosion protection in countless applications like the following:

  • Large or small fuel storage tanks
  • Heavy equipment or vehicles being shipped overseas
  • Equipment operating in harsh industrial or offshore environments
  • Generators or other equipment going into seasonal storage
  • Industrial plants going into temporary layup

For users seeking good corrosion protection and fuel stability in any of these applications, Cortec® has made a higher level of protection possible by developing VpCI®-707, the next generation of VpCI® fuel additives!

To learn more about VpCI®-707, please visit: https://www.cortecvci.com/products/vpci-for-oil-gas-and-process-industries/vpci-707/

Source: https://www.cortecvci.com/

