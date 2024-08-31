World's First Permanent ESD Film Powered by Nano-VpCI® With a High PCR Content!

EcoCortec® is the European subsidiary of Cortec® Corporation, located in Croatia. Our anti-corrosion and bioplastics manufacturing facility is committed to innovation and sustainability, contributing to the circular economy through the use of high amounts of recycled content. EcoCortec® recently launched revolutionary EcoSonic® VpCI®-125 PCR HP Permanent ESD Films and Bags, made with a guaranteed 30 % post-consumer recycled content of high, consistent quality.

Image Credit: Ecocortec®

This is the world's first permanent ESD film powered by Nano-VpCI® with a high content of post-consumer recycled plastic. High-performance anti-static, corrosion inhibiting film and bags are aimed for use in the protection of static sensitive multi-metal items such as electronics. EcoSonic® VpCI®-125 PCR HP Permanent ESD Film and Bags have been developed with a high amount of PCR content for efficient recovery, recycling, and reuse of resources to minimize the economy’s negative ecological footprint. They help customers meet their sustainability goals without compromising quality specifications related to mechanical, corrosion-inhibiting properties and static discharge.

Throughout their lifecycle, electronics face threats like electrostatic discharge (ESD) and corrosion. Even minor static charges can seriously damage these sensitive components. EcoSonic® VpCI®-125 PCR HP Permanent ESD Film offers a comprehensive and environmentally friendly protection solution. By providing ESD and corrosion prevention, this film will protect electronics at every stage, from production to shipment. EcoSonic® VpCI®-125 PCR HP Permanent ESD Films and Bags contain permanent anti-static properties to immediately reduce or eliminate static buildup as long as they are in use, independent of the presence of humidity. A molecular corrosion inhibiting layer is formed on metal substrates and does not interfere with the physical or chemical properties of electronic components. Vapor phase Corrosion Inhibitors (VpCI®) will protect void spaces and recessed areas.

EcoSonic® VpCI®-125 PCR HP Permanent ESD Films and Bags are aimed for packaging of static-sensitive components where triboelectric charge generation and corrosion are concerns. They are recommended for packaging integrated circuits, printed circuit boards, PCB components, telecommunications equipment, electronic and electrical panels, and enclosures. EcoSonic® VpCI®-125 PCR HP Permanent ESD Films and Bags will not affect optical properties, plastics used in electronics industry or solderability of PCB or parts (IPC-J-STD-003C). EcoSonic® VpCI®-125 PCR HP Permanent ESD Films and Bags conform to NACE Standard RP 0487-2000 and to MIL-PRF-81705, IEC 61340-5-1.