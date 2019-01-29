Oxford Instruments Facilitates AMSKY with New Inkjet Fabrication Line

Oxford Instruments Plasma Technology (OIPT) a supplier of advanced wafer processing solutions for global semiconductor industries have announced that new hi-tech enterprise AMSKY have selected OIPT’s Estrelas® advanced silicon etcher, Stratum® PECVD and Cobra® dielectric etch systems for their manufacturing facility in Ghangzhou China.

AMSKY commits to the development and research of core technology for industrial printing, as well as the integration of multi-technology (including MEMS, high-power laser, precision manufacture and intelligent control). AMSKY noted that the excellent process capability and local support as key factors in their decision to adopt the Cobra and Stratum systems.

Mr Li Wei, Purchasing Director at Amsky, states: “We chose Oxford Instruments Plasma Technology to provide our etch and deposition solutions because of their leading expertise and high level of system support which will enable us to develop pioneering technology in our new facility, and look forward to developing a long term partnership.”

The Stratum, Estrelas and Cobra process solutions are designed to support leading edge applications such as ink jet devices and accelerometers. They are single wafer reactor platforms which allow processing of 4-8” wafers.

“Inkjet devices are entering another exciting phase of growth”, stated Ian Wright, Vice President Sales and Service for Asia, OIPT, “We are proud that a key supplier of these devices turned to Oxford Instruments to support their production. We look forward to our continued partnership and to support AMSKY as they continue to grow and innovate. “

