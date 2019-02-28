CIRCUTOR Will Participate in the ELEKTRO 2019 Exhibition

CIRCUTOR will participate from the 15th to the 18th of April in the ELEKTRO 2019 exhibition in Moscow (Russia), one of the most important events in Eastern Europe related with power electronic devices, lighting and building automation.

Annually over 500 companies from 26 different countries participate at the fair, in order to increase their inter-regional and international cooperation in the field of electronics and electrical engineering. The Electrical Exhibition offers the opportunity to win new customers in direct dialogue.

During this edition, CIRCUTOR with over 45 years present in the sector of energy efficiency, will participate in the event to show to all attendees the newest solutions for improving electrical energy efficiency.

Energy Efficiency solutions

Network analyzers for energy management in any type of electrical installation, together with software to create an Energy Management System (EMS) to control the facility and carry out audits in accordance with ISO 50001. MYeBOX : New Class A certified according to the power quality standard IEC 61000-4-30. This device checks the installation status together with the grid power quality: Swells, sags, interruptions and transient capture. The system offers a free APP and Cloud server in order to manage the device and their measurements when it is connected by 3G or Wi-Fi connection. New CVM-C10 Flex : New panel analyzer with flexible camps connection up to 2000A. Avoiding power offs during its installation. New CVM-E3-MINI : New DIN rail analyzer with Modbus and BACnet communications. Design for dual source applications and possibility to connect flexible clamps up to 2000A. PowerStudio software : Scada software designed to program and monitor any device connected to the installation. Which this software tool the user will be able to create scada screens, bill simulations and alarm management with the most user-friendly interface in order to be controlled by any kind of user.

Network analyzers for energy management in any type of electrical installation, together with software to create an Energy Management System (EMS) to control the facility and carry out audits in accordance with ISO 50001. Power quality solutions New CVM-A1500A : New power quality analyzer verified with IEC 61000-4-30 for events (Swells, sags and interruptions) and transients recording with built-in Web Server. New AFQm active filters : Designed to improve network quality will also be presented, designed to offer solutions both for wall-mounting and installation in a cabinet for any type of current. Capacitor Banks and components: FR capacitor banks with rejection filters , large range of Heavy Duty capacitors and reactors and Power Factor Relays (regulators).

Service continuity New RGU-100B : New residual current device to ensure the supply continuity in networks with AC+DC residual currents with RS-485 Modbus RTU communications. New REC4 : Residual current relay with self-reclosing system with the most compact enclose to reconnect the installation in case of tripping. RECmaxCVM : RCCB with self-reclosing system to reconnect the installations in case of overcurrent, short-circuit or residual current fault. With the easiest installation and power analyzer built-in with more than 250 variables and RS-485 Modbus RTU communications.

Medium voltage compensation Medium voltage capacitors, reactors and components or complete Medium voltage capacitor banks in order to compensate reactive inductive energies, improve the network status and avoiding penalties.



Source: http://circutor.com/