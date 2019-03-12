Silver Conductive, One Component Epoxy Cures at 80°C

Master Bond Supreme 3HTS-80 is a one part, silver filled epoxy adhesive that is not premixed and frozen and features an unlimited working life at room temperature. “While typical heat activated epoxies require 250°F to 350°F to cure, Supreme 3HTS-80 cures at 175°F to 185°F within 2-3 hours” says Rohit Ramnath, Senior Product Engineer. “Curing at such temperatures makes this system advantageous for bonding applications involving heat sensitive substrates.”

Supreme 3HTS-80 has a volume resistivity of less than 0.05 ohm-cm. Upon curing, it exhibits a hardness of 50-60 Shore D and a high thermal conductivity over 20-25 BTU•in/(ft2•hr•°F) [2.9-3.6 W/(m•K)]. This 100% reactive epoxy bonds well to metals, composites, glass, ceramics, and many plastics. As a toughened system, Supreme 3HTS-80 can withstand thermal cycling and shock with a service operating temperature range from -100°F to +350°F [-73°C to +177°C].

Supreme 3HTS-80 is a thick paste with a specific gravity of 3.9 that can be readily dispensed from a syringe. Storage in a conventional refrigerator is recommended as this system does not require freezing. This compound is packaged in syringes or glass jars with common sizes including 20 grams, 50 grams, 100 grams, 1 pound and multiple pound units.

Master Bond Silver Filled Conductive Adhesives

Master Bond Supreme 3HTS-80 is an electrically conductive epoxy system containing silver fillers. It is suitable for applications where the substrates or components being bonded are sensitive to heat and require a combination of electrical conductivity and thermal cycling resistance.