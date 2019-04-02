SPECTRO Introduces SPECTROCUBE ED-XRF Analyzer for Precious Metals Testing

SPECTRO Analytical Instruments introduces the SPECTROCUBE ED-XRF analyzer for precious metals testing. This new analyzer delivers easy, reliable, accurate, high-throughput analysis for testing centers, hallmarking and assay offices, and jewelry makers at twice the speed of other analyzers in its class.

The SPECTROCUBE analyzer incorporates state-of-the-art nondestructive ED-XRF detector technology, including high-resolution and high-count rate, to deliver short measurement intervals, effortless workflow via intuitive software, and low downtime.

SPECTROCUBE ED-XRF enables a fast, smooth workflow, even for minimally trained users, for unparalleled ease of use. The sample analysis is performed in three quick and easy steps, with the intuitive software presenting the relevant information on a single screen. Its compact footprint fits tight benchtop spaces, yet accommodates a wide range of tiny to large sample sizes. For most analyses, SPECTROCUBE delivers the required accuracy with only one general-purpose calibration.

Featuring exceptional speed and performance, SPECTROCUBE ED-XRF provides high precision for a wide range of concentration levels, plus testing times as low as 15 seconds that enable a throughput of hundreds of samples per day. On jewelry samples large or small, the instrument can analyze an area down to a spot size of 0.2 mm that is among the industry’s smallest spot sizes.

Constructed with user-tested, top-grade components for continuous use in demanding, high-throughput quality control operations, SPECTROCUBE ED-XRF delivers rugged reliability paired with low operating and maintenance costs over a long, trouble-free service life.

Unlike many other XRF analyzers, SPECTROCUBE features the latest in high-resolution silicon drift detector (SDD) technology and an ultra-high count rate to register minor and trace amounts of some nonprecious components. Moreover, if required, SPECTROCUBE can deliver up to three-times higher intensities at the same measurement time as previous-generation models.

SPECTRO helps ensure uninterrupted performance and maximum ROI life via unmatched AMECARE services. Machine-to-machine (M2M) support allows proactive alerts, backed up by an on-request PC connection with a remote SPECTRO service expert.

The new SPECTROCUBE analyzer is available immediately from SPECTRO Analytical Instruments. For more information, visit https://www.spectro.com/spectrocube or email [email protected].