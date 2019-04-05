Save Time and Money on Temperature Calibration in the Maritime Industry

AMETEK STC Launches a New Model of the JOFRA MTC Series

AMETEK STC is pleased to present the new JOFRA MTC-650A marine temperature calibrator. The MTC-650A offers an improved user interface and a 3-year recalibration interval, making it an ideal calibrator for the maritime industry.

Scheduling onshore calibrations can be very time consuming and expensive. With the new JOFRA MTC-650A, these activities only need to happen every three years. This reduces calibration costs and downtime by 66%.

This new temperature calibrator offers a temperature range of 28 to 650°C (82 to 1202°F), Stability to ± 0.1°C (± 0.18°F), One-year Accuracy of ± 0.9°C (± 1.62°F) and Three-year Accuracy of ± 1.8°C (± 3.24°F) for the total temperature range. MVI circuitry ensures stability despite mains supply variations.

The MTC-650A also features an intuitive easy-to-use interface, and popular functions like automatic switch test and auto stepping are available with special one-key-one-function buttons. Colored safety icons make it quick and easy to detect a hot or cold calibrator helps to reduce injuries, while a stability icon and time estimator help user’s track the current status.

The MTC Series calibrator is rugged, light weight temperature calibrators designed for on-board usage. The optional carrying case provides improved portability and safety when moving the calibrator from one destination to another. It stores and protects the MTC-650A calibrator, inserts, support rods, wires, manual, plugs and insert tools all together.

AMETEK STC manufactures and supplies calibration instruments for temperature, pressure and process signals under the brands JOFRA and Crystal. JOFRA temperature calibrators are known worldwide for their accuracy, stability and reliability. For more information visit www.ametekcalibration.com.