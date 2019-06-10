Posted in | Business | Modeling and Simulation | Design and Innovation | New Product

Thermaltronics Introduces New Line of Soldering Tips

Jun 10 2019

Thermaltronics USA, Inc., a leading manufacturer of soldering irons and robotic soldering systems incorporating the unique CURIE POINT Technology, including the award-winning TMT-9800S soldering robot, announces the development and introduction of a new range of new soldering tips designed specifically for difficult soldering applications.

A spokesperson for Thermaltronics said that over the past 18 months there has been a significant increase in demand for “high power” tips with good thermal bridging capability. This has been driven in part by the rise in the use of electric vehicles and the requirement for charging units incorporating PCBs with large components, ground planes and metal connectors.

While high solder temperatures are not recommended because cracking of the solder joint can occur, providing a way to transfer the thermal energy efficiently without causing damage can be a challenge. However, the new tips introduced by Thermaltronics and designated “H” or “HG” are providing customers with solutions not previously available.

For further information about the new tips or the entire range of Thermaltronics’ products, including the award-winning TMT-R9800S Solder Robot contact [email protected] or visit thermaltronics.com.

Source: http://www.thermaltronics.com/

