Thermaltronics Offers Free Review and Trials of Soldering Robot

May 18 2019

Thermaltronics USA, Inc. a leading manufacturer of soldering irons and robotic soldering systems incorporating the unique CURIE POINT Technology, including the award winning TMT-9800S soldering robot, have announced a free “check and review” program in response to the significant increase in robotic soldering applications. The check and review process is designed to help customers determine if robotic soldering is a viable option, compared to current manufacturing methods.

First, the customer provides basic information on board size, components, and process requirements in a systematic procedure.  Thermaltronics will then review the data and, if there is a viable solution, will run trials of the soldering process using their robot and provide full video confirmation. All at no cost to the customer.

If there is agreement on the project going forward, a full demonstration of the solder robot can be arranged with the local distributor should this be required.

Thermaltronics has recognized that changing to robotic soldering is a big step for many companies and having the opportunity to gain confidence in the process is essential to ensure the best equipment is selected.

For further information on the check and review process, or on the entire range of Thermaltronics products, including the award winning TMT-R9800S Solder Robot.

Source: http://www.thermaltronics.com/

