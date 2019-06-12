New Norton Merit Pink Abrasives Offer Faster Cutting, Longer Life & Superb Finishes

Saint-Gobain Abrasives, one of the world’s largest abrasives manufacturers, has introduced new Norton Merit Pink R928, a better tier of Flap Wheels and Specialty Abrasives, including cartridge/spiral rolls and square/cross pads that feature a superior ceramic grain for greater efficiency when beveling, blending, cleaning/detailing, deburring and finishing stainless steel and other hard-to-grind materials. A variety of Norton Merit Pink mounted points feature Norton 86A aluminum oxide abrasives, providing an excellent combination of friability and form holding.

For hard-to-reach applications, a poly cotton backing on the Norton Merit Pink R928 Flap Wheels and Specialty Abrasives adds more durability compared to traditional cotton back products. Due to a coating on the grain/ bond that reduces friction for a greater grain holding ability, the R928 line cuts cooler and faster on hard-to-grind materials.

“A clear trend in industry today is the growing use of smaller abrasives. Our new Norton Merit Pink Flap Wheels and Specialties answer this need, as well as provide excellent finishes and increased productivity,” said Mr. Patrick Carroll, Norton | Saint-Gobain Abrasives Senior Product Manager. "When used with our new Handheld Pneumatic Die Grinder, customers have a lightweight, ergonomic grinding solution with more control." The new line is ideally suited for manufacturers across a broad range of industries such as metal fabrication, welding, energy, oil & gas, foundry and castings, MRO and aerospace.

Norton and Merit brands are joining forces to deliver a simpler, comprehensive one-stop shop product portfolio for all specialty abrasives for offhand and portable power tools, within a single "Norton Merit" brand. The Norton Merit Pink line is the first introduction under the new unique branding.

Mini Flap Wheels

Mini Flap Wheels are an ideal choice for a wide variety of blending, deburring and finishing applications. The new Flap Wheels feature an improved resin bond system that extends wheel life and provides less down-time for changeovers. Threaded versions are designed for polishing and finishing intricate surfaces, and are offered in 1", 2" and 3" diameters, mounted on a 1/4"-20 thread that enables quick wheel on and off, with no tools required. Shank-mounted Flap Wheels are extremely durable and long-lasting for demanding, heavy stock removal applications, and are offered in 1", 2" and 3" diameters, mounted on a 1/4" steel shank.

Cartridge Rolls and Tapered Spiral Rolls

For hard-to-reach inside surfaces and inside corners, Cartridge Rolls and Tapered Spiral Rolls are excellent for flash removal, polishing, or removing machine markets and edge breaking. Cartridge Rolls are offered in 1/4", 3/8" and 1/2" diameters and have a 1 1/2" length and 1/8" height. Spiral Rolls are available in 3/8" and 1/2" diameters and have a 1 1/2" length and 1/8" height.

Square Pads and Cross Pads

Square pads are smoother and easier to control, while grinding almost as fast as hard wheels. Their corners wear down consistently exposes fresh abrasive, and the pad becomes round for less aggressive stock removal. New Norton Merit Pink Square Pads are exceptionally well suited for the quick blending of channels, fillets, corner and spotting flat surfaces. Sizes include 2" x 2" x 1/2", 3" x 3" x 1/4" and 3" x 3" x 1/2".

Cross Pads are shaped to enable seeing through to the contact area for conforming to variable internal diameters. Norton Merit Pink Cross Pads are used for close-tolerance polishing of small radii and channels, deburring, and finishing bell-mouth configurations. Sizes offered include 1 1/2" x 1 1/2" x 1 1/2", 2" x 2" x 3/4" and 3" x 3" x 1".

Mounted Points

Offered in many sizes in several different shapes, Norton Merit Pink 86A Vitrified Bond Mounted Points are used in a broad range of operations on a variety of machines. Mounted points are small grinding wheels permanently fastened to its own spindle. Diameters range from 1/4" to 1", and are offered in a multitude of configurations and heights.

