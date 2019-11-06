New Norton Rapid Prep™ XHD Abrasive Discs Offer Single Step Weld Blending & Grinding

Saint-Gobain Abrasives, one of the world’s largest abrasives manufacturers, offers new Norton Rapid Prep™ XHD Coarse and Medium Discs to solve users’ most aggressive stock removal and blending challenges. The extra heavy-duty non-woven discs remove weld lines, weld splatter, weld discoloration and blend surfaces in a single step. Click here for more information and to see video.

XHD Coarse is ideal for surface blending on steels, while XHD Medium works well on softer metals/ alloys. Compared with coated flap discs, users will save significant labor and consumable costs by reducing application steps. The new Norton Rapid Prep XHD discs offer a unique combination of a conformable fiber matrix and premium ceramic grain, resulting in improved cut control and surface blending over traditional coated flap and fiber discs. Product life is increased and shape integrity is maximized due to the Norton blended fiber web which dissipates work-piece debris. In addition, the Norton Clean Bond® resin system prevents smearing and produces a controlled wear rate.

Mario Davila, Norton|Saint-Gobain Abrasives Product Manager said, "Test results have been exceptional. In comparison tests fabricators and welders will see a higher cut rate of over 25%, with less shedding, and two times the life over the top competitive product using the new Norton non-woven discs. XHD discs are ideal for working with stainless steel and aluminum."

The new Norton Rapid Prep XHD Discs have twelve sizes offered in three non-woven types: quick change discs from 2" to 4" TR attachment, hook and loop discs in both 7/8” hole and no hole from 4-1/2” to 7” diameter, and speed change discs from 4-1/2" x 5/8"-11 Fastener to 7" x 7/8" Fastener. Both coarse and medium discs are stock items.

Source: http://www.nortonabrasives.com/en-gb