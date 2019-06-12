Creaform Releases Pipecheck 5.1 Software for NDT Testing in the Oil and Gas Industry

Creaform, a worldwide leader in portable 3D measurement solutions and engineering services, announced today the release of Pipecheck 5.1, a major upgrade to the most sophisticated non-destructive testing (NDT) software on the market for pipeline integrity inspections in the oil and gas industry.

Pipecheck 5.1 is compatible with the recently released HandySCAN BLACK, the latest generation of Creaform’s HandySCAN 3D portable 3D scanners. When used in conjunction with the HandySCAN BLACK, Pipecheck 5.1 offers:

3X the speed : Inspectors can benefit from exceptionally high measurement speeds, thanks to 11 blue laser crosses that decrease the time between surface acquisition and workable files.

: Inspectors can benefit from exceptionally high measurement speeds, thanks to 11 blue laser crosses that decrease the time between surface acquisition and workable files. 4X resolution : With high-performance optics and blue laser technology, the Pipecheck solution provides unmatched resolution to capture even the minutest external pipe defects (corrosion, dents and mechanical damage).

: With high-performance optics and blue laser technology, the Pipecheck solution provides unmatched resolution to capture even the minutest external pipe defects (corrosion, dents and mechanical damage). Unprecedented versatility : Users can perform assessments on any type of surface, including complex and shiny components, as well as in any harsh indoor or outdoor environment.

: Users can perform assessments on any type of surface, including complex and shiny components, as well as in any harsh indoor or outdoor environment. Extremely high accuracy : Regardless of the conditions in which that data is captured, HandySCAN BLACK and Pipecheck software offer the highest accuracy possible, despite sun, dust or rain.

: Regardless of the conditions in which that data is captured, HandySCAN BLACK and Pipecheck software offer the highest accuracy possible, despite sun, dust or rain. Impressive ease of use: Pipecheck software and HandySCAN BLACK can be used by all pipeline inspectors, regardless of their levels of experience and expertise. What’s more: its simplicity and reliability ensure that inspection results are completely independent of the user.

“For many years, Pipecheck has been the go-to NDT software for the oil and gas industry. It allows for highly reliable surface damage diagnostics on both the inner and outer linings of pipes for the entire pipeline lifecycle,” explained Daniel Brown, Creaform’s Director of Product Management. “Pipeline integrity and safety is definitely top-of-mind across all stakeholders, including manufacturers, pipeline operators, researchers, communities and special-interest groups. Pipecheck 5.1 and HandySCAN BLACK are undoubtedly the most powerful technology solutions to mitigate the risk of pipeline damage and ensuring regulatory compliance.”

Source: https://www.creaform3d.com/en