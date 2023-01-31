Creaform Presents New 3D Scanner HandySCAN BLACK|Elite Limited

Creaform, a business unit of AMETEK, Inc. and the worldwide leader in portable 3D measurement solutions and engineering services, announced today the addition of the high-accuracy handheld scanner HandySCAN BLACKTM|Elite Limited to the HandySCAN 3D | BLACK series lineup, already the reference in portable metrology. Developed over the last decade by optimizing manufacturing and calibration processes, working closely with suppliers and speaking with several thousands of industrial customers, this innovative handheld solution delivers unparalleled accuracy.

Design specifically to address the needs of the most demanding dimensional metrology professionals in the industrial and manufacturing sectors, the HandySCAN BLACK|Elite Limited can tackle any quality control or product development applications where tolerances require increased accuracy, while remaining portable and flexible. It is twice as accurate as The HandySCAN BLACK|Elite, assessed through an ISO 17025 accredited calibration, based on VDI/VDE part 3 standard.

Discover the characteristics of the HandySCAN BLACK|Elite Limited, this innovating handheld technology that will provide the most accurate, high-resolution and repeatable results.

Provides an accuracy of 0.012 mm (0.0005 in) .

. Offers a volumetric accuracy of 0.012 mm +0.020 mm/m (0.0005 in +0.0002 in/ft) .

. Powered by smart resolution that highlights fine details and high curvature.

that highlights fine details and high curvature. Uses 11 blue lasers crosses , for an increased scanning speed on difficult surfaces.

, for an increased scanning speed on difficult surfaces. Boasts integrated photogrammetry , as does the whole HandySCAN 3D lineup.

, as does the whole HandySCAN 3D lineup. Portable , lightweight , simple and versatile it is perfect for on the go scanning in any environmental conditions.

, , and it is perfect for on the go scanning in any environmental conditions. Ideal for Creaform application software, such as VXmodel module for scan-to-CAD, VXinspect module for dimensional inspection and Xintegrity NDT software platform for NDT applications.

This breakthrough metrology solution was fully developed and is manufactured in Creaform’s ISO 9000 headquarters in Canada, where it maintains an ISO 17025 accredited calibration laboratory in-house. “And through its 14 offices located around the world, says Simon Côté, Product Manager at Creaform, our commitment to the highest standards is supported by a global team of application engineers and technical support specialists speaking more than 30 languages, as well as more than 150 added value distributors.”

The HandySCAN BLACK|Elite Limited will be available for delivery starting March 1, 2023.

Source: https://www.creaform3d.com/en