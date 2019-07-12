Posted in | Materials Processing | Materials Analysis

Circular Economy Challenge Aims to Find New Applications for Waste Materials in the Soda Production Process

Jul 12 2019

Ennomotive, the leading open innovation platform for engineering challenges, just launched a competition to find new applications for “post soda-lime”, such as marketable solutions or products.

Related Stories

Despite its high efficiency and effectiveness, Solvay soda production is burdened with large amounts of waste and by-products from the process, which account for approximately 40 % of the soda ash production volume. Post-soda lime, waste originated in soda production, is obtained by separating the solid phase present in the distillation fluid.

CIECH, a leading European soda manufacturer, is seeking for new applications for “post-soda lime” such as new marketable solutions or products (other than calcium fertilizers for agriculture).

This online competition is open worldwide to any professional, student or Academia from different industries and technical backgrounds that want to propose a solution for this challenge.

Ennomotive offers 20,000 € in prizes to be shared among the best ideas for this competition. Interested participants should sign up at www.ennomotive.com

Source: https://www.ennomotive.com/

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Working Life of Epoxies

In this interview, AZoM talks to Venkat Nandivada, Manager of Technical Support at Master Bond, about epoxies and their working life.

Working Life of Epoxies

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »