New Epoxy Potting Compound with Excellent Flow Properties

UK adhesive specialists Techsil have launched a new potting compound for electronics with medium viscosity and small filler particle size: Structalit® 5894-1 is the perfect choice for large-volume potting or glob top sealing of power electronics.

Structalit® 5894-1 is a black, one part epoxy resin which requires no mixing. The combination of optimised viscosity and the small particle size of its fillers means it flows well and makes an excellent electrical potting compound. As an additional benefit, the low filler weight makes this potting epoxy less abrasive during application.

Structalit® 5894-1 cures rapidly when exposed to heat, which allows faster processing of large volume electronic component potting and sealing. Once cured, the epoxy encapsulant provides a smooth and level surface which is, at the same time, shock and scratch resistant.

For further information or a sample please contact our Technical specialists at [email protected]

Source: http://www.techsil.co.uk/