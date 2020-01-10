Posted in | Plastics and Polymers | Adhesives and Sealants

The Future is Orange - Techsil Launch New Biocompatible Plastics Adhesive Which Fluoresces Orange

Adhesive specialists Techsil introduce a new orange, fluorescing, UV curing adhesive designed for bonding plastics. Manufactured by Panacol, Vitralit® 7311 FO is certified according to USP Class VI standards. A perfect adhesive for medical devices but it can also be used in electronics, optics and general assembly.

Vitralit® 7311 FO is a transparent acrylic adhesive that cures under UV or visible light. It offers very high bond strength to many plastics including PC, PVC, PMMA or ABS, and also glass and stainless steel. With low viscosity and capillary flow characteristics, Vitralit® 7311 FO can bond large surfaces and applications with narrow gaps. 

Under low intensity black light (365 nm wavelength), Vitralit® 7311 FO fluoresces orange. This allows in-line inspection for quality control. The bright orange contrasts with plastics possessing a natural blue fluorescence or colour. Thanks to modern photo initiators Vitralit® 7311 FO cures within seconds which works well in high volume production. For optimal curing the Bluepoint LED eco, manufactured by Panacol's parent company Hoenle, is recommended.

Once cured, Vitralit® 7311 FO is humidity and alcohol resistant. Vitralit® 7311 FO has been tested and certified according to USP Class VI standards. The product is compatible to common sterilization processes like autoclaving, gamma radiation, E-Beam or ETO and suited for use in the assembly of disposable medical devices.

