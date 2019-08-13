Victrex Awarded Important Automotive Quality Standard for Manufacture of Gears

Victrex, an innovative world leader in high performance PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, has achieved a new milestone for its automotive offerings.

Victrex awarded important automotive quality standard IATF 16949 for manufacture of gears. ©Victrex

Its gear design and manufacturing facility in Grantsburg, USA, has received the IATF 16949 certification*, proving that the necessary systems and capabilities in line with Tier1/OEM needs are in place. At the international K 2019 tradeshow in Düsseldorf, Germany, gear solutions will also be one focus at the Victrex booth (Hall 5, Stand B09).

VICTREX™ PEEK has been used in auto gears for decades but since 2015, Victrex has extended its material expertise to the design, development, and manufacture of gears, to offer a fully integrated and highly innovative approach to thermoplastic PEEK gear solutions. Enabling Tier 1/OEM customers to work with one partner from concept to commercialization, the company supports the development and testing of high precision VICTREX HPG™ based gears, as well as manufacturing these gears as a component for integration into larger systems (e.g. within the engine, transmission, pump, actuator and chassis).

“Attaining this certification was a major goal for us. It unequivocally demonstrates that Victrex has the quality systems and capability to supply turnkey PEEK gear solutions into the mainstream Tier1/OEM supply chain,” explains Andy Walton, Director Automotive at Victrex. “A major European car manufacturer has already taken advantage of our gear design approach, as our ability to look at the whole system, not just the gear was invaluable. We are also working on numerous other programs with global OEMs in other geographies, including the US.”

Victrex´s gear solutions include high precision gear design, prototyping, testing and manufacturing capabilities using VICTREX HPG polymers. Compared to traditional metal-based gears, VICTREX HPG based thermoplastic gear solutions for ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) and Electric Vehicle Platforms offer decisive benefits such as improved NVH (noise, vibration, harshness) performance as well as enhanced efficiency reducing CO 2 and system cost reduction.

Victrex, which started as a PEEK polymer producer, has continually built upon its material, processing and industry know-how, as well as partnerships with processors and OEMs, putting innovation into action to solve existing challenges. In addition, the company is driving adoption and acceleration of new product solutions such as the gears offering. Today, millions of parts based on VICTREX PEEK polymers, forms and parts are at work in automotive applications, contributing to deliver cost-effective solutions that improve reliability, reduce recalls, and increase warranty periods.

Victrex automotive solutions including gears on display at K-show in October

At K 2019, the world´s leading trade fair for the plastics and rubber industry (October 16 -23) performance, power and progress will also take center stage at the Victrex booth (Hall 5, Stand B09) and in the automotive section. Several Meet-the-Expert sessions are scheduled at the Victrex booth, including one on “VICTREX HPG™ gear solutions for future powertrain applications,” with Ralf Weidig, Victrex Global Program Manager Gears, on Monday, October 21st, 17:30 CET.

High performance PEEK polymer supports multiple requirements

PEEK polymer is a member of the PAEK (polyaryletherketone) group of polymers and regarded as one of the highest performing thermoplastics in the world. It is ideally suited to extreme and demanding environments. While alternative materials can meet specific needs, PEEK polymers support multiple requirements with their inert properties, including light weight, high strength, and high resistance to wear, high temperatures, fatigue, and aggressive chemicals. Together, these contribute to enhanced fuel efficiency, extended part life, greater comfort (smooth operation, less noise), more design freedom, and greater cost efficiency.

* IATF 16949 is an International Standard that assesses quality management systems to ensure: continual improvement; effective defect prevention; reduction of variation and waste in the supply chain and also includes specific requirements and tools for the automotive industry. It defines the fundamental quality management system requirements for automotive production, service and/or accessory parts organizations.

Source: https://www.victrex.com/en/