Mildew Resistant Coating Keeps Storage Tanks Looking Better Longer

To enhance efficiencies for asset owners in the oil & gas storage tank segment in the EMEAI region, Sherwin-Williams Protective & Marine Coatings has launched its new epoxy coating offering mildew resistant corrosion protection with a long-lasting, more aesthetic finish.

The high-solids, high-build, fast-drying polyamide Macropoxy 646MR primer builds on the existing proven Macropoxy 646 technology, offering high chemical and abrasion resistance inside as well as outside of the tank with the added formulation of outstanding mildew resistance.

The new Sherwin-Williams solution keeps tanks and pipelines working more efficiently with a more aesthetic finish than previously available in the industry. With low Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), application can be performed on site or in shop by brush, roller or airless spray.

“This coating is simple to apply without having to completely remove existing systems, and resists the growth of mildew on the exterior of tanks or external pipelines,” said Michael Harrison, Global Product Director for Linings, Sherwin-Williams Protective & Marine Coatings.

Designed for use for maintenance, repair or in new construction, Macropoxy 646MR is an ideal durable corrosion protection coating for storage tanks, fixed roofs, floating roofs, vessels and pipelines.

The diverse range of protective lining products offered by Sherwin-Williams is tailor made to each specification, combining exceptional anti-corrosive performance with effective chemical resistance.

With a NACE-trained workforce specialised in corrosion control, and with more than 150 years of coatings industry experience, Sherwin-Williams experts offer market-specific knowledge to evaluate, recommend and deliver the highest level of performance coatings and linings to protect customer assets worldwide.

Source: http://www.sherwin-williams.com/

